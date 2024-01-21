Real Betis vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona have the opportunity to climb to the third spot in La Liga as the Blaugrana travel to the Benito Villamarin Stadium to take on Real Betis on Sunday.

Xavi's men lost the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid, but partly made up for it in their Copa del Rey round of 16 come-from-behind win against Unionistas.

Meanwhile, Betis suffered a Copa del Rey exit at the same stage on account of a 1-0 loss at Alaves, before returning to winning ways in La Liga as Manuel Pelegrini's side came into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory against Granada.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Betis vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Benito Villamarin

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on Sunday, January 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch live through ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Pellegrini will not be able to call upon the services of Aitor Ruibal, Ayoze Perez and Hector Bellerin on account of injuries, while Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez, Claudio Bravo and Marc Bartra emerge as doubts.

Youssouf Sabaly (Senenal), Chadi Riad and Abde Ezzalzouli (both Morocco) are on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pablo Busto and Assane Diao are set to replace the injured Perez and Ruibal respectively, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos continues at center-back, with Willian Jose upfront.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Busto, Pezzella, Papastathopoulos, Abner; Roca, Guardado; Henrique, Isco, Diao; Willian Jose.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Bravo Defenders: Pezzella, Bartra, Papastathopoulos, Miranda, Abner Midfielders: Rodriguez, Roca, Carvalho, Cardoso, Altimira, Fekir, Sanchez, Isco, Diao Forwards: Iglesias, Henrique, Willian Jose, Juan Cruz

Barcelona team news

Back from their bans, Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal would return to the XI, although all of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo, Marcos Alonso, Inigo Martinez, Gavi and Raphinha are set to remain sidelined through injuries.

Expected changes from the Copa del Rey game can see the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri back in action, with Ferran Torres also likely to be given the nod over Joao Felix.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Roberto, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Balde Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Betis and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 16, 2023 Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis La Liga April 29, 2023 Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis La Liga February 1, 2023 Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona La Liga January 12, 2023 Real Betis 1-1 (2-2 AET, 2-4 pen.) Barcelona Spanish Super Cup May 7, 2022 Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

Useful links