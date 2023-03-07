Reading vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Reading against Sheffield United in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Reading take on Sheffield United in the Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts have experienced a mixed bag of a season and are currently 15th in the league standings. They will hope to bounce back after a disastrous outing against Middlesbrough last time out, in which they lost the game 5-0.

Second-placed Sheffield United are chasing leaders Burney. They are 13 points behind the table-toppers with a game in hand. Tuesday's visitors have been on a bumpy road recently with two wins and three defeats from their last five league outings but will hope to put things right when they travel to Reading.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Reading vs Sheffield United date & kick-off time

Game: Reading vs Sheffield United Date: March 7, 2023 Kick-off: 3 pm ET, 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (March 8) Venue: Madejski Stadium, Reading

How to watch Reading vs Sheffield United on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being telecast.

The game will also not be televised or streamed in India and the United States (US).

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Reading team news and squad

Reading will welcome goalkeeper Joe Lumley back into the line-up after he was forced to sit out their game against his parent club Middlesbrough.

They will, however, be without Mamadou Loum, Sam Hutchinson, Dejan Tetek and Baba Rahman who are all out due to injuries.

Reading possible XI: Lumley; Yiadom, Mbengue, Sarr, McIntyre; Hendrick, Fornah; Meite, Ince, Long; Joao

Position Players Goalkeepers Lumley, Bouzanis. Defenders Holmes, McIntyre, Sarr, Mbengue, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Yiadom, Abrefa. Midfielders Hendrick, Casadei, Fornah, Ejaria, Camara. Forwards Meite, Hoilett, Ince, Azeez, Joao, Carroll, Long.

Sheffield United team news & squad

Sheffield United continue to be without Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who are long-term absentees.

They do not have any fresh injury worries ahead of their clash against Reading, although Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss the game as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie