RB Salzburg vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Liverpool are facing Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg amid their ongoing pre-season, with the friendly to take place at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, on Wednesday evening.
A strong performance against RB Leipzig where Mohamed Salah's first half goal was followed by four strikes by Darwin Nunez inside the next half to silence his critics is everything that Jurgen Klopp would want his men to build on ahead of Saturday's Community Shield tie against Manchester City.
Whereas, in between the Austrian Bundesliga, Matthias Jaissle's side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Austria Wien.
RB Salzburg vs Liverpool date & kick-off time
Game:
RB Salzburg vs Liverpool
Date:
July 27, 2022
Kick-off:
7 pm BST / 2 pm ET
How to watch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online
The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom or the United States, but it is available to watch and stream online through LFCTV GO.
TV channel
Online stream
N/A
LFCTV, LFCTV GO
See here for live football on UK TV this week.
RB Salzburg squad & team news
Salzburg began their season with injuries to defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Justin Omoregie. The midfield pair of Samson Tijani and Ousmane Diakite are also yet to recover from a broken leg and a cruciate ligament rupture respectively.
Thirty-six-year-old Andreas Ulmer is the captain of the team playing at left-back. Despite interest from Manchester United, Benjamin Sesko is expected to start up front.
Possible RB Leipzig XI: Kohn; Van der Brempt, Solet, Wober, Ulmer; Sucic, Siewald, Capaldo; Fernando; Sesko, Adamu.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal
Defenders
Van der Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Vallci, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo
Midfielders
Capaldo, Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Tijani
Forwards
Adamu, Fernando, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor
Liverpool squad & team news
Liverpool continue to play their club friendlies without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Joe Gomez looked fit coming off the bench in the Leipzig win.
With Caoimhin Kelleher absent, Adrian is set to continue in between the sticks for now, although Klopp is looking forward to Alisson's availability the goal for the Community Shield.
After the spectacular four-goal haul in the last game, Darwin Nunez should be handed a start. Naby Keita will look forward for a reunion against his former club.
Possible Liverpool XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Davies
Defenders
Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Van den Berg, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Tsimikas, Konate, Norris, Phillips, Luke Chambers
Midfielders
Henderson, Milner, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Mabaya, Hill, Clarkson, Frauendorf
Forwards
Salah, Nunez, Firmino, Diaz, Diogo Jota, Clark, Fabio Carvalho