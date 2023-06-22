RB Bragantino vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A match between RB Bragantino and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South American champions Flamengo will make the trip to Braganca Paulista to face RB Bragantino on Thursday, looking for their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

Red Bull Bragantino were only promoted to the Brazilian top flight in 2019, and have gone on to qualify for continental football in each season since, save last season, when they slumped to a 14th-place finish.

While they have been one of the toughest teams to beat in the Serie A this season, they have played out a league high five draws. And due to this inability to convert draws into wins, they currently find themselves sitting 12th in the league standings and are without a victory in their last three matches in all competitions.

Coming off back-to-back draws, Pedro Caixinha’s men will be eager to return to winning ways when Flamengo visit them.

As for the visitors, Jorge Sampaoli's men are on a roll at the moment, having won their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last ten matches in all competitions.

Currently third in the league standings, the Sao Paulo side kept pace with the top two thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gremio at home prior to the international break. They will be hoping for something similar in this contest.

RB Bragantino vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: 22nd June, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid

How to watch RB Bragantino vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online in the United States through Fanatiz, Paramount+ and ViX+.

Team news & squads

RB Bragantino team news

Bragantino's have several players out injured ahead of the visit of Flamengo. The lengthy injury list contains the likes of Helinho, Raul, Bruninho, Leo Ortiz, Luan Candido, Natan and Talisson, while goalkeeper Cleiton misses due to suspension.

In Cleiton's absence, Lucao should start in goal for the first time since early May, with Jan Carlos Hurtado, Leonardo Realpe, Luan Patrick, and Juninho Capixaba forming the back four in front of him.

Matheus Fernandes is available again after sitting out the draw with Atletico Mineiro through suspension, and could go straight into the midfield.

After scoring the equaliser against Atletico Mineiro last time out, Eduardo Sasha should retain his starting spot upfront ahead of the club's joint top-goalscorer Thiago Borbas, who has seven goals to his name this season and made his Uruguay bow earlier this week.

RB Bragantino predicted XI: Lucao; Hurtado, Realpe, Patrick, Capixaba; Evangelista, Fernandes, Ramires; Mosquera, Sasha, Vitinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lucao, Maycon Defenders: Hurtado, Realpe, Patrick, Capixaba, Guilherme, Jhonny, Hernrique, Santos Midfielders: Evangelista, Fernandes, Ramires, Jadsom, Praxedes, Camargo Forwards: Mosquera, Sasha, Vitinho, Borbas, Sorriso, Gustavinho

Flamengo team news

The visitors will be without centre-forward Marinho, who joined Fortaleza after his contract was terminated owing to improper conduct.

Star striker Gabriel Barbosa is a major doubt for Thursday's game due to a thigh problem. Brazil pair Ayrton Lucas and Pedro, as well as Chile duo Erick Pulgar and Arturo Vidal, have also joined the squad from international duty.

Should Gabigol miss out, striker Pedro will have to produce the goods in the final third for Flamengo, having netted three goals in his past five games. He will line up in a front-two alongside Giorgian De Arrascaeta, while Matheus Franca and Everton will provide fresh legs in the wide areas.

Flamengo predicted XI: Cunha; Wesley, Luiz, Bruno, Luis; M. Franca, Maia, Gerson, Everton; De Arrascaeta, Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cunha, Santos Defenders: Luiz, Bruno, Luis, Lucas, Pablo, Caio, Varela, Wesley, Perreira Midfielders: Maia, Franca, Gerson, Pulgar, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Jesus Forwards: Pedro, Everton, Barbosa, Henrique

Head-to-Head Record

With two wins from the last five meetings between the two sides, Red Bull Bragantino hold a slight edge over Flamengo in the recent history of this fixture.

Date Match Competition 1/10/22 Flamengo 4-1 Bragantino Brazil Serie A 9/6/22 Bragantino 1-0 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 7/10/21 Bragantino 1-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A 20/6/21 Flamengo 2-3 Bragantino Brazil Serie A 7/2/21 Bragantino 1-1 Flamengo Brazil Serie A

