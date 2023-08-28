Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayo Vallecano will be hoping to pick up their third consecutive La Liga win this season when they welcome Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

The hosts have not only won their first two games - both away from home - against Almeria and Granada but also kept clean sheets in both. The clash against Atletico will be their first home game of the season.

Atletico also started their season with a good win against Granada, with Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay and Marcos Llorente getting on the scoresheet. However, they were then held to a goalless draw by Real Betis in their last La Liga fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vallecano vs Atletico kick-off time

Date: August 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30 pm EDT Venue: Estadio de Vallecas

The game between Vallecano and Atletico will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

How to watch Vallecano vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vallecano team news

Following his recent inclusion in the team, De Frutos is vying for a position in the starting lineup, possibly replacing Oscar Trejo.

Rayo will be without Andres Martin who has a muscle injury, but apart from that, they are well-prepared for the clash against Atletico.

Rayo predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Aridane, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, U Lopez, Valentin, A Garcia; De Frutos, Nketa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dimitrievski, D. Cárdenas Defenders: Andrei, Chavarría, Aridane, Pacha Espino, Abdul Mumin, Balliu, Lejeune Midfielders: José Pozo, Isi, Kike Pérez, Unai López, Álvaro, Pathé Ciss, Óscar, Pablo Muñoz, Diego Méndez, Andrés, Trejo Forwards: Falcao, Bebé, Nteka, Raúl de Tomás, De Frutos, Camello

Atletico team news

Atletico will be without Reinildo, Jose Gimenez, Koke, and Angel Correa when they face Rayo.

Yannick Carrasco's participation is uncertain due to a muscle issue, potentially paving the way for Samuel Lino to step in as the left wing-back on Monday night.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Azpilicueta, Llorente, De Paul, Lemar, Lino; Memphis, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Azpilicueta, Savic, Galan, Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Saul, Barrios, Lemark Forwards: Carrasco, Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Felix, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Rayo Vallecano 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid La Liga October 2022 Atletico Madrid 1 - 1 Rayo Vallecano La Liga March 2022 Rayo Vallecano 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 2022 Atletico Madrid 2 - 0 Rayo Vallecano La Liga February 2019 Rayo Vallecano 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid La Liga

