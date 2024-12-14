How to watch today's Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga title contenders Real Madrid take on mid-table Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday.

With a game in hand as compared to current leaders Barcelona, a win can take Los Blancos atop the league standings table. Both sides are coming off back-to-back wins in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano team news

Apart from the injured duo of Pelayo Fernandez and Raul de Tomas, Rayo head coach Inigo Perez has a full-strength squad to pick from.

Randy Nteka should keep his place at the tip, joined in attack by Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon and Jorge de Frutos.

Pathe Ciss and Oscar Valentin will continue as the midfield pivot.

Real Madrid team news

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to risk Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchmen picked up a thigh problem in the midweek Champions League game against Atalanta, but Jude Bellingham is expected to be fit for the tie.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were back from their respective issues last time out and remain in contention, with Dani Ceballos in midfield and Aurelien Tchouameni set to continue at the back.

Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are all ruled out through injury.

