Where to watch today's Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

It was a brutal weekend for both Baltimore and Green Bay, as each squad let a winnable game slip away on back-to-back nights, and both losses came with the added sting of injuries to their starting quarterbacks.

Ravens vs Packers date and start time

The Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers play on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 8:00 pm ET.

Date Saturday, December 27, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Ravens vs Packers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: --

Streaming service:Peacock

Baltimore has hit a rough patch lately, dropping three of its last five contests. The most recent setback came in a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots, a game where the Ravens actually ran the ball well, piling up 171 rushing yards. Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers did their part, but a late collapse overshadowed their efforts and sent Baltimore to another frustrating defeat.

That disappointment followed an impressive showing the week prior, when the Ravens blanked the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0. Lamar Jackson was sharp in that one, throwing for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense dominated from start to finish, pitching a shutout and coming away with two interceptions.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has flashed plenty of firepower on offense in recent outings. In their latest win over the Chicago Bears, the Packers put together a balanced attack with 220 yards through the air and another 117 on the ground. Jordan Love led the way, tossing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a confident performance.

Defensively, the Packers have also held their own. They finished last season ranked sixth in points allowed and were among the league’s best at forcing and recovering fumbles, checking in second overall. Tacklers like Isaiah McDuffie have been active around the ball, helping Green Bay stay competitive on that side of the ball despite some recent heartbreak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ravens vs Packers.

In the US, Ravens vs Packers is going to be broadcast on Peacock, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Peacock, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Ravens vs Packers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 17 matchup between the Ravens and the Packers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

