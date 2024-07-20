Rapid Wien vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Rapid Wien and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rapid Wien will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have already played three friendlies ahead of the new season but it will be the Serie A side's first foray into their pre-season preparations on the field.

Milan managed to secure victory in only one of their last seven Serie A matches and also endured heartbreaking defeats in the Europa League and Coppa Italia. They will be looking to do much better in the upcoming season.

Rapid Wien vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am EST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.30 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Rapid Wien vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rapid Wien team news

The hosts have concerns with five players nursing injuries: Thierry Gale, Ismael Seydi, and Bernhard Zimmermann are dealing with serious knee issues, while defensive pair Benjamin Bockle and Jakob Scholler are also sidelined.

Rapid Wien predicted XI: Gartler; Oswald, Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer; Sattlberger, Grgic; Jansson, Sangare, Schaub; Burgstaller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gartler, Hedl Defenders: Raux-Yao, Hofmann, Auer, Vincze, Cvetković, Bolla Midfielders: Kerschbaum, Grgić, Sangare, Seidl, Schaub, Kaygın, Oswald, Sattlberger Forwards: Beljo, Burgstaller, Lang, Jansson, Bischof, Živković, Druijf

AC Milan team news

For his debut unofficial game in charge of Milan, Paulo Fonseca will be missing several key players who participated in Euro 2024 and the Copa America, including Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Noah Okafor, Luka Jovic, and Theo Hernandez.

Milan predicted XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Maldini, Romero; Nasti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Nava Defenders: Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Terracciano, Florenzi, Gabbia, Jiménez, Simić Midfielders: Bennacer, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega Forwards: Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever match between these two teams.

