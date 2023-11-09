This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Rangers vs Sparta Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

Ibrox Stadium
How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Sparta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Sparta Prague will battle for a win in the Europa League fixture at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are on four points after three matches, two points behind leaders Real Betis.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last six matches across competitions and they have five out of those. They will be hoping to make it four wins in a row when they take on Sparta Prague at home.

Sparta Prague's form has also been good, as the team has only lost once in the last six games. Both teams will treat this as a must-win clash as they are tied on four points and are at the moment battling for the second spot in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Sparta kick-off time

Date:November 9, 2023
Kick-off time:3 pm EDT
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and Sparta Prague will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Rangers vs Sparta online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers implemented several changes to the lineup over the weekend, reintroducing Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack, Scott Wright, and Danilo into the team. They could all be contenders to stay in the lineup for this midweek fixture.

With four goals in all competitions this season, Cyriel Dessers will be eager to be in the starting lineup.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram; Wright, Lammers, Sima; Danilo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
Midfielders:Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright
Forwards:Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Sparta team news

The team has not reported any fresh injuries and they will be looking to field their strongest lineup.

Jan Kuchta is anticipated to spearhead the Sparta Prague attack as he continues his quest for his first goal in this season's Europa League.

Sparta Prague predicted XI: Vindahl-Jensen; Vitik, Panak, Sorensen; Preciado, Sadilek, Kairinen, Rynes; Pesek, Kuchta, Birmancevic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jensen, Vorel, Surovčík, Nalezinek
Defenders:Preciado, Gomez, Sørensen, Vydra, Panák, Wiesner, Zelený, Vitík
Midfielders:Kairinen, Pavelka, Karabec, Birmančević, Sadílek, Mejdr, Laçi, Pešek, Ševčík, Ryneš, Krejčí
Forwards:Olatunji, Kuchta, Sejk

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 2023Sparta Prague 0-0 RangersEuropa League
November 2021Rangers 2-0 Sparta PragueEuropa League
September 2021Sparta Prague 1-0 RangersEuropa League

