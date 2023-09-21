Rangers vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Real Betis in their first group game of this season's Europa League campaign at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Scottish hosts couldn't crack the Champions League play-offs but will hope to do well in the second tier of European football. Rangers are already four points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but they won their most recent outing 2-0 against St Johnstone.

Real Betis' form has been worse, as they have only won two out of their five league games so far. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona and will be hoping to bounce back with three points from this mid-week fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Betis kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and Real Betis will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Rangers vs Betis online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be missing striker Danilo, who underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is also expected to be sidelined and will be unavailable for selection for the game against Betis.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram, Matondo, Roofe, Lawrence; Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Betis team news

Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who is 40 years old, is undergoing a late fitness evaluation as he aims to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from an injury. The first-choice goalkeeper, Rui Silva, was forced to leave the field over the weekend during the match against Barcelona.

Experienced midfielders Andres Guardado and William Carvalho, along with Spanish winger Aitor Ruibal, are anticipated to be available for the visiting team.

Betis predicted XI: Bravo; Bellerin, Bartra, Riad, Miranda; Altimira, Roca, Henrique, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo Defenders: Pezzella, Bartra, Riad, Miranda, Abner, Bellerin, Sabaly Midfielders: Rodriguez, Roca, Akouokou, Guardado, Altimira, Isco, Sanchez Forwards: Juanmi, Perez, Cruz, Iglesias, Jose

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Rangers and Real Betis.

