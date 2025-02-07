How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers are ready to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start a high-voltage NHL battle on February 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Rangers boast a 26-23-4 total record, which includes a 6-8-0 performance within the division. They have a 20-8-3 record in games in which they achieve three goals or more.

Pittsburgh joins the battle at 22-24-9 as a whole and has had difficulty against divisional challengers, posting a 3-8-4 mark within Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins do well when they score at least three goals, with a record of 20-4-4.

This season, the teams will encounter for the third time. Artemi Panarin scored two goals to lead New York to a 4-2 triumph in their most recent encounter.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an electrifying NHL action on February 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date February 7, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin has scored 23 goals and made 33 assists this season.

Chris Kreider has scored three goals and made one assist in his last 10 games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Urho Vaakanainen Illness Day-to-Day Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 24 goals and made 21 assists this season.

Sidney Crosby has scored five goals and made five assists in his last 10 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sidney Crosby Upper body injury Day-to-Day Evgeni Malkin Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Rangers have dominated their last five meetings, winning four of them, including a resounding 6-0 shutout on the tenth of October 2024, and a 7-4 win in March 2024. The Penguins' only win during this period was on the second of April 2024, when they won 5-2.

In their last game on the 7th of December 2024, the Rangers won 4-2, with Artemi Panarin playing a key role. Given their recent performance, the Rangers are feeling confident going into Friday's game, particularly if they can make the most of their strong offense.

Pittsburgh has proven they can score points, and when Sidney Crosby as well as Rickard Rakell get on a roll, the Penguins might be able to take on New York.

Both teams score well when they get a minimum of three goals, so this game will likely depend on which team can manage the game's speed and avoid mistakes in defense.

Date Results Dec 07, 2024 Rangers 4-2 Penguins Oct 10, 2024 Rangers 6-0 Penguins Apr 02, 2024 Penguins 5-2 Rangers Mar 17, 2024 Rangers 7-4 Penguins Nov 23, 2023 Rangers 1-0 Penguins

