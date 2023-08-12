Rangers vs Livingston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Livingston will face off in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, as Rangers look to register their first win of their league campaign.

Rangers lost their season opener, suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock. They finished second in the Premiership last season, and will be hoping to challenge for the title this year.

Livingston will be the team looking to cause an upset in this fixture. They finished 8th in the Premiership last season, and will be hoping to improve on that this year. They were held to a goalless draw at home by Aberdeen in their first Scottish Premiership outing of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Livingston kick-off time

Date: August 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and Livingston will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Rangers vs Livingston online - TV channels & live streams

The Rangers vs Livingston fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United States (US). Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Ryan Jack, Todd Cantwell, and Danilo were all introduced into the starting lineup for the mid-week Champions League fixture and it's possible they will all be retained.

Scoring his first goal for the club in midweek, Cyriel Dessers has likely gained a new surge of confidence, and he is anticipated to be the leading forward on Saturday.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Cantwell, Raskin, Jack; Lammers, Dessers, Danilo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Livingston team news

After the encouraging performance last weekend, it wouldn't be surprising if Martindale chooses the same lineup to build their momentum. There are no fresh injury concerns being reported from the Livingston camp.

Livingston predicted XI: George; M Devlin, Obileye, Parkes; Montano, A Shinnie, Holt, Penrice; Anderson, Guthrie, Kelly

Position Players Goalkeepers: George, Hamilton Defenders: Parkes, Devlin, Obileye, Brandon, Welch-Hayes, Boyes, Nottingham, de Lucas, Kelly, Ledingham Midfielders: Montano, Pittman, Kelly, MacKay, Bradley, Holt, Sangare, Shinnie, Bitsindou, Lawal Forwards: Bahamboula, Anderson, Teto, Nouble, Guthrie, Goncalves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Livingston 0 - 3 Rangers Scottish Premiership October 2022 Rangers 1 - 1 Livingston Scottish Premiership July 2022 Livingston 1 - 2 Rangers Scottish Premiership January 2022 Rangers 1 - 0 Livingston Scottish Premiership November 2021 Livingston 1 - 3 Rangers Scottish Premiership

