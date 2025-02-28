How to watch New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL battle between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to take place on February 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at the Rangers' home turf. Before this game, Jonny Brodzinski scored two goals in the New York Rangers' 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

New York is 14-12-2 at home and has an overall record of 29-25-4. The Rangers have a 23-8-3 record when they score three goals or more, proving their strength in offensive production.

Toronto comes into the game with a 36-20-2 mark and a strong 16-9-2 road record. The Maple Leafs have been 11-6-0 when they take lesser penalties than their opponents, showing how discipline has been a major factor in their success.

The two sides will encounter each other for the second time this season. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals in a 4-1 victory in the previous meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an electrifying NHL clash on February 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date February 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Tanner Miller contributed five goals in addition to four assists in the last ten games.

Vincent Trocheck has scored 17 goals and provided 21 assists.

New York Rangers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Kreider Upper body injury Day-to-Day Adam Fox Upper body injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Auston Matthews has earned two goals and nine assists in his previous ten games.

William Nylander has scored 33 goals and provided 25 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Tanev Upper body injury Day-to-Day Max Pacioretty Undisclosed Day-to-Day

New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers have split the last five encounters, with one game determined by a single goal and two victories for each team in regulation. Chris Kreider scored two goals to help the Rangers win their most recent game, which took place on the 20th of October 2024, by a resounding 4-1 score.

But in their previous meeting on the third of March 2024, the Maple Leafs prevailed 4-3, demonstrating their ability to compete in close games. As evidenced by their 5-2 victory on the 20th of December 2023, the Rangers are excellent at controlling action, but Toronto demonstrated its attacking prowess with a decisive 7-3 victory only one week prior.

The Rangers' capacity to dominate games at home, in addition to their current record compared to the Leafs, should give them the advantage, but given these outcomes, this game might turn into a high-scoring contest if both teams discover their offensive groove.

Date Results Oct 20, 2024 Rangers 4-1 Leafs Mar 03, 2024 Leafs 4-3 Rangers Dec 20, 2023 Rangers 5-2 Leafs Dec 13, 2023 Leafs 7-3 Rangers Apr 14, 2023 Leafs 3-2 Rangers

