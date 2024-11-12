How to watch New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets will face off against each other to open a high-voltage NHL battle on November 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are on a great six-game win streak.

The Rangers have an impressive overall record of 9-3-1, including a 4-2-1 record at home. They have scored 49 goals and given up only 30, giving them a +19 scoring difference.

On the other hand, Winnipeg is on fire. They have won each of six of their current road games and have an amazing 14-1 record overall. They have scored 67 goals and given up only 31, which is an impressive +36 scoring difference.

This is the first time this season that these two sides are opposing each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will meet the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL game on November 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date November 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3, MSG

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets team news

New York Rangers team news

This season, Igor Shesterkin has an excellent 6-3-1 record that includes a 2.62 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save rate, with one shutout.

Jonathan Quick has gone 3-0-0 with a 1.17 goals against average, a .964 save percentage, and one shutout.

On offense, Artemi Panarin has 21 points, 10 goals, and set up 11 assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has an 11-1-0 record, a 1.83 goals against average, a .935 save rate, and three shutouts.

Eric Comrie has helped with a 3-0-0 record, and a 2.67 GAA, with a .914 SV%, but he has not recorded a shutout yet.

Kyle Connor has 19 points for Winnipeg, which includes nine goals and ten assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out

New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams fought each other, this game between the Jets and the Rangers could be very close. The Rangers have won two of their last five games, including one 3-0 shutout. The Jets have gained three of those games, including two strong 4-1 wins. The last time these two teams met, on March 20, 2024, Winnipeg won 4–2. The Jets have a great trip record and a high-scoring offense, so they might have the edge in this game. But the Rangers will be eager to get back on track after some recent losses, due in large part to Igor Shesterkin as well as Artemi Panarin's strong action on defense. There will probably be some great goaltending and defense in this game, but Winnipeg may come out on top because they are currently on a roll and have a lot of players who can score.

Date Results Mar 20, 2024 Jets 4-2 Rangers Oct 31, 2023 Rangers 3-2 Jets Feb 21, 2023 Jets 4-1 Rangers Oct 15, 2022 Jets 4-1 Rangers Apr 20, 2022 Rangers 3-0 Jets

More NHL news and coverage