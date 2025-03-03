+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers (C) Jack Roslovic #96 (L) and Braden Schneider #4 (R) NHLGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL game between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders is set to happen on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Islanders are looking to win three games in a row.

The Rangers are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 30-26-4 record, while the Islanders are in seventh place with a 27-25-7 record.

The Rangers rank fourth in the league with a great penalty kill percentage of 82.4%, and the Islanders rank 29th with a weak penalty kill percentage of 71.7%.

Faceoffs, however, will be a crucial arena of competition, as the Islanders lead the NHL at 55.1%, just ahead of the New York Rangers, who are in second place at 53.3%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will face each other in an electrifying NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date

March 3, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Madison Square Garden

Location

New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders team news

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Quick has a 9-5-2 record with a 2.92 GAA, three shutouts, and .903 SV%.

Igor Shesterkin boasts a 20-21-2 record, having 2.93 GAA, .904 SV%, and 3 shutouts.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers offensively with 59 points, 23 goals, and 36 assists.

New York Rangers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Adam Fox

Upper body injury

Out

Adam Edstrom

Lower body injury

Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has a 22-18-4 record, a 2.79 GAA, and a .904 SV%, including three shutouts.

Bo Horvat has contributed 20 goals and 22 assists while averaging 20:01 of ice time per game.

Anders Lee has contributed 42 points, 23 goals, and 19 assists.

New York Islanders injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Mathew Barzal

Kneecap injury

Out

Semyon Varlamov

Lower body injury

Out

New York Rangers and New York Islanders head-to-head record

In recent head-to-head matchups, the Rangers have dominated, defeating the Islanders four times in five games, including their most recent meeting on February 26, 2025, by a resounding 5-1. With at least five goals in each of their three victories, they have continuously found a way to get past the Islanders' defense. The Islanders can turn the tide if they can rediscover their offensive rhythm, as seen by their lone success in this stretch, a 5-2 triumph on October 5, 2024. The Rangers could have the advantage once more, given their offensive performance in this game and their potent penalty kill, particularly if they take advantage of the Islanders' weak PK. The Islanders, on a two-game winning streak, will be eager to change the course of events and may turn this into a more competitive contest, particularly if Ilya Sorokin performs well in goal.

Date

Results

Feb 26, 2025

Rangers 5-1 Islanders

Nov 03, 2024

Rangers 5-2 Islanders

Oct 05, 2024

Islanders 5-2 Rangers

Sep 25, 2024

Rangers 6-4 Islanders

Apr 13, 2024

Rangers 3-2 Islanders

