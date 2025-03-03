How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL game between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders is set to happen on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Islanders are looking to win three games in a row.

The Rangers are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 30-26-4 record, while the Islanders are in seventh place with a 27-25-7 record.

The Rangers rank fourth in the league with a great penalty kill percentage of 82.4%, and the Islanders rank 29th with a weak penalty kill percentage of 71.7%.

Faceoffs, however, will be a crucial arena of competition, as the Islanders lead the NHL at 55.1%, just ahead of the New York Rangers, who are in second place at 53.3%.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will face each other in an electrifying NHL game on March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date March 3, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders team news

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Quick has a 9-5-2 record with a 2.92 GAA, three shutouts, and .903 SV%.

Igor Shesterkin boasts a 20-21-2 record, having 2.93 GAA, .904 SV%, and 3 shutouts.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers offensively with 59 points, 23 goals, and 36 assists.

New York Rangers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Fox Upper body injury Out Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has a 22-18-4 record, a 2.79 GAA, and a .904 SV%, including three shutouts.

Bo Horvat has contributed 20 goals and 22 assists while averaging 20:01 of ice time per game.

Anders Lee has contributed 42 points, 23 goals, and 19 assists.

New York Islanders injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mathew Barzal Kneecap injury Out Semyon Varlamov Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers and New York Islanders head-to-head record

In recent head-to-head matchups, the Rangers have dominated, defeating the Islanders four times in five games, including their most recent meeting on February 26, 2025, by a resounding 5-1. With at least five goals in each of their three victories, they have continuously found a way to get past the Islanders' defense. The Islanders can turn the tide if they can rediscover their offensive rhythm, as seen by their lone success in this stretch, a 5-2 triumph on October 5, 2024. The Rangers could have the advantage once more, given their offensive performance in this game and their potent penalty kill, particularly if they take advantage of the Islanders' weak PK. The Islanders, on a two-game winning streak, will be eager to change the course of events and may turn this into a more competitive contest, particularly if Ilya Sorokin performs well in goal.

Date Results Feb 26, 2025 Rangers 5-1 Islanders Nov 03, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Islanders Oct 05, 2024 Islanders 5-2 Rangers Sep 25, 2024 Rangers 6-4 Islanders Apr 13, 2024 Rangers 3-2 Islanders

