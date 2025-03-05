How to watch New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers are ready to host the Washington Capitals to open a high-voltage NHL game on March 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, Washington defeated the Ottawa Senators 5–4 in a shootout.

New York is 31-26-4 overall, with a 10-9-0 record against teams in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a +3 goal differential after scoring 186 goals and giving up 183.

Washington has an outstanding 13-4-0 mark against Metropolitan groups and leads the division with an impressive 39-14-8 record. With 219 goals at an average of 3.6 per game, the Capitals are the league leaders in scoring.

The two sides will encounter each other for the third time this season. Their most recent game was a 7-4 victory for Washington.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will face off against the Washington Capitals in an epic NHL game on March 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date March 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals team news

New York Rangers team news

Mika Zibanejad has supplied four goals and ten assists in his previous ten games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 25 goals and provided 37 assists.

New York Rangers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Fox Upper body injury Out Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Matt Roy has contributed eight assists in his previous ten games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 15 goals and has provided 37 assists for the Capitals.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

New York Rangers and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

In their previous five meetings, the Rangers and the Capitals had split. In April 2024, New York won three straight games, but Washington answered with two convincing wins this season. In the previous two meetings, the Capitals have beaten the Rangers 12-7, including a resounding 7-4 victory in January.

New York's defense may once again face difficulties from Washington's potent attack, which currently leads the entire league in scoring. But as seen by their three straight victories last season, in which they stopped Washington with only six goals overall, the Rangers have proven they can control the Capitals.

New York may be able to turn around their recent difficulties against the Capitals if they can improve their defensive game and take advantage of scoring opportunities. Otherwise, the offensive firepower of Washington could become too great to bear once more.

Date Results Jan 04, 2025 Capitals 7-4 Rangers Oct 30, 2024 Capitals 5-3 Rangers Apr 29, 2024 Rangers 4-2 Capitals Apr 27, 2024 Rangers 3-1 Capitals Apr 24, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Capitals

