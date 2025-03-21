How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers will square off against the Vancouver Canucks to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Following a 4-3 overtime defeat to the St. Louis Blues, in which Brock Boeser scored two goals, the Vancouver Canucks will travel to New York to meet the Rangers.

The Rangers are 33-31-6 as a whole, with a modest scoring deficit of 207 goals allowed and a 16-17-3 home record.

The Canucks, meanwhile, have a season record of 32-25-12, including a 17-12-5 record away from home. Vancouver has a 28-6-7 record when making three goals or more, showing their proficiency in the goal-scoring zone.

This will mark the sides' second encounter of the season; the Rangers won their last game 4-3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date March 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks team news

New York Rangers team news

Chris Kreider has contributed four assists and 19 goals to the Rangers' total.

Artemi Panarin has scored seven goals and provided seven assists during his past ten games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Rempe Illness Day-to-Day Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

Vancouver Canucks team news

Quinn Hughes has 16 goals and provided 50 assists this season.

Pius Suter has five goals and two assists in his previous ten games.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Filip Chytil Concussion injury Day-to-Day Thatcher Demko Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

Recent encounters between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks have been competitive, with the Rangers winning four of the previous five matches. Interestingly, three of those wins—including their most recent match on November 20, 2024—were decided by a score of 4-3. The Canucks' only victory during this run occurred on January 9th, 2024, when they put on a strong 6-3 show that demonstrated their capacity to score goals. Vancouver has shown itself to be a threat when their offense is clicking, particularly when Brock Boeser is performing well and Quinn Hughes is leading the charge. However, the Rangers have always managed to win close games, frequently due to crucial efforts from Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin. With the Rangers looking to keep their winning streak going at home, another hotly contested game appears likely given both teams' ability to light up the scoreboard.

Date Results Nov 20, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Canucks Jan 09, 2024 Canucks 6-3 Rangers Oct 29, 2023 Rangers 4-3 Canucks Feb 16, 2023 Rangers 6-4 Canucks Feb 09, 2023 Rangers 4-3 Canucks

