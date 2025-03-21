This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Rangers v Vancouver CanucksGetty Images Sport
Watch Rangers vs Canucks live today on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers will square off against the Vancouver Canucks to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Following a 4-3 overtime defeat to the St. Louis Blues, in which Brock Boeser scored two goals, the Vancouver Canucks will travel to New York to meet the Rangers.

The Rangers are 33-31-6 as a whole, with a modest scoring deficit of 207 goals allowed and a 16-17-3 home record.

The Canucks, meanwhile, have a season record of 32-25-12, including a 17-12-5 record away from home. Vancouver has a 28-6-7 record when making three goals or more, showing their proficiency in the goal-scoring zone.

This will mark the sides' second encounter of the season; the Rangers won their last game 4-3.

Watch Rangers vs Canucks on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Date

March 22, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Venue

Madison Square Garden

Location

New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Watch Rangers vs Canucks on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks team news

New York Rangers team news

Chris Kreider has contributed four assists and 19 goals to the Rangers' total.

Artemi Panarin has scored seven goals and provided seven assists during his past ten games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Matt Rempe

Illness

Day-to-Day

Adam Edstrom

Lower body injury

Out

Vancouver Canucks team news

Quinn Hughes has 16 goals and provided 50 assists this season.

Pius Suter has five goals and two assists in his previous ten games.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Filip Chytil

Concussion injury

Day-to-Day

Thatcher Demko

Lower body injury

Out

New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

Recent encounters between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks have been competitive, with the Rangers winning four of the previous five matches. Interestingly, three of those wins—including their most recent match on November 20, 2024—were decided by a score of 4-3. The Canucks' only victory during this run occurred on January 9th, 2024, when they put on a strong 6-3 show that demonstrated their capacity to score goals. Vancouver has shown itself to be a threat when their offense is clicking, particularly when Brock Boeser is performing well and Quinn Hughes is leading the charge. However, the Rangers have always managed to win close games, frequently due to crucial efforts from Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin. With the Rangers looking to keep their winning streak going at home, another hotly contested game appears likely given both teams' ability to light up the scoreboard.

Date

Results

Nov 20, 2024

Rangers 4-3 Canucks

Jan 09, 2024

Canucks 6-3 Rangers

Oct 29, 2023

Rangers 4-3 Canucks

Feb 16, 2023

Rangers 6-4 Canucks

Feb 09, 2023

Rangers 4-3 Canucks

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement