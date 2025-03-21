How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Rangers will square off against the Vancouver Canucks to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Following a 4-3 overtime defeat to the St. Louis Blues, in which Brock Boeser scored two goals, the Vancouver Canucks will travel to New York to meet the Rangers.
The Rangers are 33-31-6 as a whole, with a modest scoring deficit of 207 goals allowed and a 16-17-3 home record.
The Canucks, meanwhile, have a season record of 32-25-12, including a 17-12-5 record away from home. Vancouver has a 28-6-7 record when making three goals or more, showing their proficiency in the goal-scoring zone.
This will mark the sides' second encounter of the season; the Rangers won their last game 4-3.
New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time
The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks will face off against each other in an electrifying NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York.
Date
March 22, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Madison Square Garden
Location
New York
How to watch New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks team news
New York Rangers team news
Chris Kreider has contributed four assists and 19 goals to the Rangers' total.
Artemi Panarin has scored seven goals and provided seven assists during his past ten games.
New York Rangers Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Matt Rempe
Illness
Day-to-Day
Adam Edstrom
Lower body injury
Out
Vancouver Canucks team news
Quinn Hughes has 16 goals and provided 50 assists this season.
Pius Suter has five goals and two assists in his previous ten games.
Vancouver Canucks Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Filip Chytil
Concussion injury
Day-to-Day
Thatcher Demko
Lower body injury
Out
New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record
Recent encounters between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks have been competitive, with the Rangers winning four of the previous five matches. Interestingly, three of those wins—including their most recent match on November 20, 2024—were decided by a score of 4-3. The Canucks' only victory during this run occurred on January 9th, 2024, when they put on a strong 6-3 show that demonstrated their capacity to score goals. Vancouver has shown itself to be a threat when their offense is clicking, particularly when Brock Boeser is performing well and Quinn Hughes is leading the charge. However, the Rangers have always managed to win close games, frequently due to crucial efforts from Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin. With the Rangers looking to keep their winning streak going at home, another hotly contested game appears likely given both teams' ability to light up the scoreboard.
Date
Results
Nov 20, 2024
Rangers 4-3 Canucks
Jan 09, 2024
Canucks 6-3 Rangers
Oct 29, 2023
Rangers 4-3 Canucks
Feb 16, 2023
Rangers 6-4 Canucks
Feb 09, 2023
Rangers 4-3 Canucks