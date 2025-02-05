How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers are set to face off against the Boston Bruins to open a high-voltage NHL game on February 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Rangers scored more goals on average than the Bruins. The Rangers average 2.98 goals per game, ranking 14th in the league, while the Bruins average 2.76 goals per game, placing them 25th.

The Rangers create more goal chances, with an average of 29.7 shots per game (8th place), while the Bruins have 27.4 shots per game (22nd place).

Both teams have had a hard time defending. New York allows 3.08 goals per game, which ranks 20th, while Boston lets in 3.16 goals per game, ranking 23rd.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Boston Bruins in an electrifying NHL game on February 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date February 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins team news

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has faced difficulties this season, with a record of 17-18-2. He has a goals-against average of 2.89 and a save percentage of .907, with three shutouts.

Jonathan Quick has a 7-5-2 record, two shutouts a goals-against average of 3.04, and a save percentage of .901.

Artemi Panarin is leading the team offensively with 56 points, and 22 goals, with 34 assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a record of 18-17-4. He has an average of 2.95 goals allowed per game, a save percentage of .898, and has achieved three shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo holds a goals-against average of 2.84, but his save percentage is lower at .894. He has a record of 9-5-2, along with three shutouts.

David Pastrnak has scored 27 goals and made 39 assists, totaling 66 points.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The Rangers have won four out of their last five games with the Bruins, getting a total of 18 goals compared to the Bruins' 13. The Rangers had major victories in September and March due to good offense, while the Bruins only won once recently on the second of February, scoring six goals. The Rangers have a strong offense this season and can create more scoring chances, so they might have the edge again. Boston's latest win shows they can take advantage of New York's weak defense if they manage to score like that again. It will be a tough game, with the Rangers being favorites because of their past performance, but the Bruins are aiming to continue their recent winning ways.

Date Results Feb 02, 2025 Bruins 6-3 Rangers Jan 03, 2025 Rangers 2-1 Bruins Sep 27, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Bruins Sep 23, 2024 Rangers 3-2 Bruins Mar 22, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Bruins

