Rangers vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Old Firm

Anselm Noronha
James Tavernier Rangers 2023-24Getty Images
How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Celtic will look to go top of the Scottish Premiership table when the arch-rivals partake in this season's first Old Firm matchup on Sunday.

The Gers were ousted 5-1 by PSV in the Champions League match on Wednesday, while their last result in the league was a 2-0 victory over Ross County.

On the other hand, Celtic are on a two-game winless run in all competitions as they suffered a second-round exit in the Scottish League Cup with a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock before recording a goalless league draw against St. Johnstone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 3, 2023
Kick-off time:7 am EDT
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am EDT on September 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the US. However, fans can follow live updates of the game here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Apart from long-term injury absentee Steven Davis, Kieran Dowell and Ridvan Yilmaz are also ruled out through injury.

In a 4-3-1-2 arrangement that Beale has adopted of late, Todd Cantwell sits just behind the two front me in Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers, with the trio of Jose Cifuentes, John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin deployed in front of the back four.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Cifuentes, Lundstrum, Raskin; Cantwell; Matondo, Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine
Midfielders:Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Matondo, S. Wright
Forwards:Danilo, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Lawrence, Sima

Celtic team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers would hardly have any room for rotation given the number of players out injured.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, James McCarthy, Maik Nawrocki, Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh are all ruled out through injuries.

As such, in a 4-3-3 formation, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Yang Hyun-jun will form the front three, while Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull operate in the middle.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Reilly, McGregor, Turnbull; Maeda, Furuhashi, Yang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Phillips, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, Kwon, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Bernardo, Holm, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Abada, Yang, M. Johnston, Maeda, Palma

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 13, 2023Rangers 3-0 CelticScottish Premiership
Apr 30, 2023Rangers 0-1 CelticScottish FA Cup
Apr 8, 2023Celtic 3-2 RangersScottish Premiership
Feb 26, 2023Rangers 1-2 CelticScottish League Cup
Jan 2, 2023Rangers 2-2 CelticScottish Premiership

