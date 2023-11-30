Rangers vs Aris Limassol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Aris Limassol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be aiming to pick up a win over Aris Limassol in order to book their spot in the Europa League knockout round playoffs when the two sides clash at Ibrox on Thursday.

However, just two points off Group C leaders Real Betis, the Gers would be pushing for a possible spot in the round of 16 as well.

Meanwhile, having to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to Betis the last time out, the Cypriot outfit will look to get off the bottom of the cluster in hopes of continuing their European sojourn this season.

Interestingly, Aris Limassol defeated Rangers 2-1 in the reverse fixture, but Philippe Clement's side have since remained unbeaten in the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Aris Limassol kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Aris Limassol will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Aris Limassol online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

While midfielder Nicolas Raskin remains out injured, defender John Souttar is back from his own setback.

Clement may start a similar XI from the 1-1 league draw with Aberdeen at the weekend, with Danilo leading the attack and Abdallah Sima in a supporting role.

Leon Balogun is likely to start ahead of Souttar alongside Connor Goldson at center-back, with John Lundstram and Jose Cifuentes in the middle.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; Cantwell, Lawrence, Sima; Danilo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Cantwell, Dowell, S. Wright, McCausland Forwards: Danilo, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo

Aris Limassol team news

The Light Brigade would have traveled without injured forward Yannick Gomis, as Shavy Babicka will be expected to take charge upfront.

Aleksandr Kokorin will assume the number 10 role, while Julius Szoke and Karol Struski run the midfield, with Slobodan Urosevic and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda at the heart of defense.

Aris Limassol possible XI: Vana; Yago, Urosevic, Moucketou-Moussounda, Caju; Szoke, Struski; Montnor, Kokorin, Mayambela; Babicka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vana, Zadro, E. Sofroniou, M. Sofroniou, Chrysostomou Defenders: Brorsson, Moucketou-Moussounda, Yandal, Urosevic, Caju, Dimitriou, Yago, Boakye, Sane Midfielders: Szoke, Brown, Struski, Nikolic, Spoljaric, Bengtsson, Asparuhov Forwards: Kokorin, Stepinski, Mayambela, Sawo, Montnor, Babicka, Shumanskiy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 5, 2023 Aris Limassol 2-1 Rangers UEFA Europa League

