Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time
The Raiders will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|Sunday, January 5
|Kick-off Time
|4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
|Venue
|Allegiant Stadium
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18 game
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 817 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players
Las Vegas Raiders team news
For the Raiders, a frustrating season nears its end, with major decisions looming after yet another year in the NFL's bottom tier. At 4-12, Las Vegas ensured they wouldn’t claim the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following a 25-10 victory over an injury-depleted New Orleans Saints team. Despite their struggles, several players, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell, are making their case for future roles.
In the Week 17 win, O’Connell threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, showing flashes of potential. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah delivered his first 100-yard rushing game in a decade, tallying 115 yards on the ground. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had a historic day, catching seven passes for 77 yards to close out a record-breaking rookie season. With 108 receptions for 1,144 yards, Bowers surpassed Mike Ditka's 63-year-old rookie receiving yards record and Puka Nacua's rookie receptions mark of 105 from last season. Additionally, Bowers set a new Raiders franchise record for most catches in a single season, surpassing Darren Waller.
Raiders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Webb
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|M. Koonce
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Laube
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Laulu
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Foreman
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Fox
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Johanning
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Mayer
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Young
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Wilkins
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Crosby
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Meredith
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|M. Epps
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|A. Abdullah
|Running Back
|Out
|Foot
|M. Webb
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|Z. White
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|L. Masterson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Turner
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Hobbs
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Illness
|J. Bennett
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|G. Minshew
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|S. McCormick
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|B. Brown
|Center
|Out
|Concussion
Los Angeles Chargers team news
The Los Angeles Chargers have punched their ticket to the postseason and now eye a potential rise to the AFC's No. 5 seed. For this to happen, they’ll need to secure a victory in Week 18 and hope the Pittsburgh Steelers falter.
The Chargers are riding high after a statement win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, followed by a resounding 40-7 demolition of the New England Patriots in Week 17. Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team has earned its second playoff appearance in three seasons, showing plenty of promise heading into the postseason.
Justin Herbert was the architect of their Week 17 triumph, delivering a stellar performance with 26 completions on 38 attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns. This achievement placed him among elite company, as he became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first five seasons. Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey emerged as Herbert’s favorite target, hauling in eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, JK Dobbins made a notable return, rushing 19 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Chargers imposed their will with four sacks and a forced turnover, smothering the Patriots’ offense.
Chargers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Rumph
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Hankins
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Samuel
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|E. Molden
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shin
|B. Rice
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. McLellan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Collins
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Gilman
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Palmer
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Foot
|G. Edwards
|Running Back
|Out
|Ankle
|D. Perryman
|Linebacker
|Doubtful
|Groin
|S. Fehoko
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Elbow
|K. Murray
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Wrist
|E. Apple
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Reagor
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|M. Maye
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Layne
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee