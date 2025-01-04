Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Raiders versus Chargers NFL Week 18 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18 game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, January 5, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Sunday, January 5 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 18 game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 817 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

For the Raiders, a frustrating season nears its end, with major decisions looming after yet another year in the NFL's bottom tier. At 4-12, Las Vegas ensured they wouldn’t claim the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following a 25-10 victory over an injury-depleted New Orleans Saints team. Despite their struggles, several players, including quarterback Aidan O’Connell, are making their case for future roles.

In the Week 17 win, O’Connell threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, showing flashes of potential. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah delivered his first 100-yard rushing game in a decade, tallying 115 yards on the ground. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had a historic day, catching seven passes for 77 yards to close out a record-breaking rookie season. With 108 receptions for 1,144 yards, Bowers surpassed Mike Ditka's 63-year-old rookie receiving yards record and Puka Nacua's rookie receptions mark of 105 from last season. Additionally, Bowers set a new Raiders franchise record for most catches in a single season, surpassing Darren Waller.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Crosby Defensive End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Meredith Guard Questionable Ankle M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Abdullah Running Back Out Foot M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Carter Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring Z. White Running Back Injured Reserve Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee N. Hobbs Cornerback Questionable Illness J. Bennett Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder G. Minshew Quarterback Injured Reserve Collarbone S. McCormick Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring B. Brown Center Out Concussion

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Los Angeles Chargers have punched their ticket to the postseason and now eye a potential rise to the AFC's No. 5 seed. For this to happen, they’ll need to secure a victory in Week 18 and hope the Pittsburgh Steelers falter.

The Chargers are riding high after a statement win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, followed by a resounding 40-7 demolition of the New England Patriots in Week 17. Under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team has earned its second playoff appearance in three seasons, showing plenty of promise heading into the postseason.

Justin Herbert was the architect of their Week 17 triumph, delivering a stellar performance with 26 completions on 38 attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns. This achievement placed him among elite company, as he became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first five seasons. Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey emerged as Herbert’s favorite target, hauling in eight receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, JK Dobbins made a notable return, rushing 19 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Chargers imposed their will with four sacks and a forced turnover, smothering the Patriots’ offense.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Gilman Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Palmer Wide Receiver Out Foot G. Edwards Running Back Out Ankle D. Perryman Linebacker Doubtful Groin S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow K. Murray Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Reagor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger M. Maye Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Layne Safety Injured Reserve Knee

More NFL news and coverage