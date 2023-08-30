Racing vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa Libertadores quarter-final

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Racing Club and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Club will host Boca Juniors in second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final on Wednesday at the Estadio Presidente Peron.

While the visitors are heading into the fixture on the back of a league defeat at the hands of Sarmiento, the hosts are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. In the first leg of this tie, both teams played out a goalless draw and they will be out to accept nothing less than a victory in the crucial mid-week second leg in order to book their place in the semis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30pm EDT Venue: Estadio Presidente Peron

The game between Racing and Boca Juniors will be played at the Presidente Peron Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

On Wednesday, Racing Club will be missing a handful of crucial players due to injuries, such as Nicolas Reniero, Roger Martinez, Johan Carbonero, Emiliano Vecchio, and Juan Ignacio Nardoni. It's expected that head coach Fernando Gago will stick to his favored 5-3-2 tactical setup, looking to Maximiliano Romero and Juan Fernando Quintero for offensive firepower.

Racing Club possible XI: Tagliamonte; Martirena, Pillud, Rubio, Quiros, Rojas; Almendra, Vera, Rodriguez; Quintero, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tagliamonte, Juarez, Arias Defenders: Kozlovsky, Rubio, S. Quiros, I. Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud, Sigali, J. Galvan, Piovi, Rojas Midfielders: Cantero, Perez, Vera, Carrizo, Degregorio, Cabellos, Rodriguez, Ojeda, Andrada, Leon, M. Quiroz, Gomez, Oroz, Miranda, Fertoli Forwards: Fernandez, Saliadarre, Hauche, Romero

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors boss Jorge Almiron had been sweating over the fitness of star striker Edinson Cavani earlier this month but he is now fit and ready to play. .

Dario Benedetto and Luca Langoni will be keen to make an impact off the bench after returning from injury.

Former-Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo and Jorge Figal will form the central defensive partnership.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Blondel, Figal, Rojo, Saracchi; Medina, Campuzano, Fernandez; Merentiel, Cavani, Zeballos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Roncaglia, Anselmino, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Varela, E. Fernandez, Rolon, Medina, Payero, G. Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Montes, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Cortes, Carrasco, Briasco, Campuzano Forwards: Cavani, Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini, Morales, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Racing Club Copa Libertadores April 2023 Boca Juniors 3 - 1 Racing Club Primera Division January 2023 Boca Juniors 1 - 2 Racing Club Super Copa November 2022 Boca Juniors 1 - 2 E Racing Club Trofeo de Campeones August 2022 Racing Club 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Primera Division

