Racing Louisville vs Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Lynn Stadium on Saturday.

Gotham are fifth in the standings with 21 points. They are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be confident of adding another win to the bag. Louisville are six points behind in seventh place and while their form has not been as good as that of their opponents, they will be chasing their third consecutive victory.

Racing Louisville vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Lynn Stadium

The match will be played at the Lynn Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against Gotham.

Savanna DeMelo is currently the team's top scorer with five goals this season and will be a threat in front of the goal.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Ella Stevens, who has four goals to her name, remains the top scorer for the club in the league this season and she will once again be the player to watch out for.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/04/24 Gotham FC 1 - 1 Racing Louisville NWSL 02/03/24 Gotham FC 3 - 1 Racing Louisville The Women's Cup 28/08/23 Gotham FC 0 - 0 Racing Louisville NWSL 19/06/23 Racing Louisville 2 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL 09/07/22 Racing Louisville 1 - 2 Gotham FC NWSL

