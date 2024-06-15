This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Racing Louisville vs Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLRacing Louisville vs NJ/NY Gotham FCNJ/NY Gotham FCRacing Louisville

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the Lynn Stadium on Saturday.

Gotham are fifth in the standings with 21 points. They are unbeaten in their last five matches and will be confident of adding another win to the bag. Louisville are six points behind in seventh place and while their form has not been as good as that of their opponents, they will be chasing their third consecutive victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Louisville vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date:June 15, 2024
Kick-off time:12pm ET
Venue:Lynn Stadium

The match will be played at the Lynn Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against Gotham.

Savanna DeMelo is currently the team's top scorer with five goals this season and will be a threat in front of the goal.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lund, Bloomer, Sekany
Defenders:Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg
Midfielders:Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint
Forwards:Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Ella Stevens, who has four goals to her name, remains the top scorer for the club in the league this season and she will once again be the player to watch out for.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
Defenders:Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
Forwards:González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/04/24Gotham FC 1 - 1 Racing LouisvilleNWSL
02/03/24Gotham FC 3 - 1 Racing LouisvilleThe Women's Cup
28/08/23Gotham FC 0 - 0 Racing LouisvilleNWSL
19/06/23Racing Louisville 2 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL
09/07/22Racing Louisville 1 - 2 Gotham FCNWSL

Useful links

