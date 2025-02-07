How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro and Atletico San Luis will seek to end their winless runs in Liga MX Clausura 2025 when the two sides meet at Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

Following back-to-back defeats, Gallos Blancos are coming off a 1-1 draw with Chivas; while Domenec Torrent's men suffered their third straight defeat as they went down 2-3 against Pumas UNAM over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atletico de San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atletico de San Luis will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro team news

Queretaro boss Benjamin Mora appears to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Pablo Barrera, Josue Colman and Adonis Preciado could once again support Brian Rubio up front, with Omar Mendoza and Francisco Venegas as the two full-backs.

Atletico de San Luis team news

Goalkeeper Andres Sanchez emerges as a doubt after being forced off with a foot injury in the Pumas loss, so Cesar Lopez is likely to deputise in goal once again.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Piccini, Franck Boli and Mateo Klimowicz continue to remain doubts with their respective concerns.

Brazilian Vitinho should be involved in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links