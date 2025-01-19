How to watch today's Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will aim to register back-to-back wins in Liga MX Clausura 2025 when they take on Queretaro at Estadio Corregidora on Sunday.

Gustavo Lema's side defeated Necaxa 2-1 over the previous weekend, while Queretaro lost their last league outing 0-1 to Club America.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Sunday, January 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro team news

The likes of Martin Rio, Carlos Higuera, Dario Benedetto, Rubio Rubin and Ake Arnaud Loba are among the recent departures from the club.

Meanwhile, Gallos Blancos have bolstered their outfit with the recent arrivals of Josue Colman, Jesus Pinuelas, Daniel Lopez, Eduardo Armenta, Angel Zapata, Adonis Preciado, Brian Rubio, Rodrigo Bogarin and Raul Zuniga.

Christian Castillo and Rubio are expected to lead the line.

Pumas UNAM team news

Cesar Huerta, Jesus Rivas, Nicolas Freire and Gustavo del Prete have all taken transfers away from the club of late, while Adalberto Carrasquilla, Alex Padilla, Pablo Lara and Ali Avila make up for the January arrivals. Higor Meritao has returned after the end of his loan deal from Criciuma.

Guillermo Martinez is likely to be joined by Jorge Ruvalcaba up front.

