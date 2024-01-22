Qatar vs China: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Qatar and China, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Qatar will take on China in their final AFC Asian Cup group game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Qatar have won their first two matches and are atop Group A, whereas China must win the game to confirm progress without depending on Tajikistan's game against Lebanon.

Akram Afif scored in the 17th minute to score the only goal in Qatar's 1-0 win over Tajikistan. That was his third goal of the tournament, following a brace in the opening game against Lebanon. Their opponents China, on the other hand, were held to draws in their first two games and will be hoping for a strong performance to defeat heavy favourites Qatar.

Qatar vs China kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Qatar vs China online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. The match highlights will be available on the platform and the Asian Cup YouTube channel. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Qatar team news

There were five changes in the Qatar starting lineup for the second game with Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Mostafa Meshaal, Jassem Gaber, and Ismaeel Mohammad stepping in for Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar, Ro-Ro, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, and Yusuf Abdurisag.

Akram Afif is the joint-top scorer currently with three goals from the first two games and he will be looking to further add to his tally.

Qatar predicted XI: Zakaria; Al-Rawi, Ro-Ro, Mendes, Ahmed; Meshaal, Al-Haydos, Waad; Al Ganehi, Ali, Abdurisag.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

China team news

Wu Xi returned to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, making his first appearance by replacing Xu Xin in the second game.

In their second group stage match midweek, Yan Junling made five crucial saves, earning his second successive clean sheet at the Asian Cup.

There are no fresh injuries in the team ahead of the must-win encounter.

China predicted XI: Junling; Haofeng, Linpeng, Browning, Chenjie, Yang; Xi, Shangyuan, Liangming; Lei, Yuning.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dianzuo, Junling, Dalei, Tao Defenders: Guangtai, Linpeng, Chenjie, Shenglong, Yang, Lei, Shaocong, Haofeng Midfielders: Xi, Pengfei, Binbin, Shangyuan, Tianyi, Xin, Weijun, Liangming, Qiuming Forwards: Lei, Shihao, Pu, Long, Yuning

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 07/09/18 Friendly Qatar 1 - 0 China PR 05/09/17 World Cup qualifier Qatar 1 - 2 China PR 15/11/16 World Cup qualifier China PR 0 - 0 Qatar 29/03/16 World Cup qualifier China PR 2 - 0 Qatar 08/10/15 World Cup qualifier Qatar 1 - 0 China PR

