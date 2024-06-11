Qatar vs India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC World Cup Qualification match between Qatar and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

India will will look to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers when they take on Qatar at the Jassin bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

While the hosts have already qualified from Group A with 13 points from five games, the Blue Tigers will need to avoid defeat to at least earn a spot in the Asian Cup qualifying third round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Qatar vs India kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am EST Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

The AFC World Cup Qualification match between Qatar and India will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:45 am EST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Qatar vs India online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the AFC World Cup Qualification match between Qatar and India is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Qatar team news

Forward Yusuf Abdurisag picked up his second yellow card in the goalless draw against Afghanistan and as a result, is suspended for the tie.

Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Mahdi Salem and Mohamed Khaled Gouda can all benefit from rotations.

Qatar possible XI: Al-Sheeb; Yousif, Aiash, Marei, Al-Amin; Mashaal, Al-Ahrak; Gouda, Al-Mejaba, Al-Hassan; Al-Rawi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Ellethy, Mahmoud, Hassan Defenders: Shehata, Aiash, Al-Hussain, Marei, Ahmed, Yousif, Al-Yazidi, Aymen Midfielders: Fatehi, Al-Hassan, Irfan, Al-Hadhrami, Salem, Al-Ahrak, Meshaal, Ali, Said, Al-Sharshani Forwards: Jamshid, Gouda, Al-Rawi, Al-Abdullah, Al Sabah, Al Ganehi

India team news

Playing without recently retired legendary icon Sunil Chhetri for the first time in 19 years, India will be captained by veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Vikram Partap Singh is back from a ban that saw the Mumbai City attacker miss Thursday's goalless draw against Kuwait, while Manvir Singh has big shoes to fill in attack.

India possible XI: Gurpreet; Poojary, Bheke, A. Ali, Gupta; Colaco, Suresh, Thapa, Chhangte; Samad; Manvir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gurpreet, Kaith, Amrinder Defenders: Bheke, Gahlot, A. Ali, Mehtab, Gupta Midfielders: Thapa, Suresh, Fernandes, Mahesh, Jeakson, Samad, Sekar Forwards: Manvir, Colaco, Chhangte, Lalrindika, R. Ali, Vikram, Lalhlansanga

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Qatar and India across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 India 0-3 Qatar AFC World Cup Qualifiers June 3, 2021 India 0-1 Qatar AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 10, 2019 Qatar 0-0 India AFC World Cup Qualifiers July 17, 2011 Qatar 1-2 India International Friendly

Useful links