Champions League Qualification
Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will square off in Baku for the second leg of the Champions League Qualification play-offs on Wednesday.

Purgeri hold the advantage as they won the opening leg 3-0 back in Zagreb last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be broadcast live on TV on ViX+ and Paramount+ and will be available to stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 28, 2024
Kick-off time:12:45 pm EST
Venue:Ədliyyə stadionu

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at Ədliyyə stadionu in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Wednesday, August 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Qarabag team news

Considering overcoming a three-goal deficit, Atilar manager Gurban Gurbanov will look up to the likes of Juninho, Yassine Benzia, Patrick Andrade and Redon Xhixha to find their scoring boots since the 7-2 second-leg win over Ludogorets Razgrad in the previous round.

Qarabag possible XI: Buntic; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarquilyev; Romao, Andrade, Bayramov, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Magomedaliyev, Mammadzade, Ramazanov, Buntic, Kochalski
Defenders:Silva, Mustafazada, Bayramov, Vesovic, Huseynov, Cafarquliyev, Guseynov, Medina
Midfielders:Romao, Benzia, Jankovic, L. Andrade, Zoubir, Almeida, Isayev, P. Andrade
Forwards:Addai, Qurbanli, Keyta, Juninho, Xhixha, Akhundzade

Dinamo Zagreb team news

Sadegh Moharrami and Arijan Ademi are sidelined through there respective injury concerns, while left-back Mauro Perkovic is a doubt on account of a hamstring strain.

With the job nearly done, Dinamo boss Sergej Zakirovic could hand Bruno Petkovic a start ahead of Sandro Kulenovic upfront.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Nevisitic; Ogiwara, Theophile-Catherine, Mmaee, Pierre-Gabriel; Misic, Pjaca, Sucic, Baturina, Hoxha; Petkovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zagorac, Filipovic, Nevistic
Defenders:Ogiwara, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Oliveras, Pierre-Gabriel, Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mikic, Perkovic, Peric
Midfielders:Stojkovic, Kacavenda, Baturina, Hoxha, Sucic, Misic, Rog, Vrbancic
Forwards:Petkovic, Kulenovic, Cordoba, Pjaca, Spikic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 20, 2024Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 QarabagUEFA Champions League

Useful links

