How to watch today's Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will square off in Baku for the second leg of the Champions League Qualification play-offs on Wednesday.

Purgeri hold the advantage as they won the opening leg 3-0 back in Zagreb last week.

How to watch Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be broadcast live on TV on ViX+ and Paramount+ and will be available to stream online live through discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Qarabag vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Ədliyyə stadionu

The UEFA Champions League Qualification match between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at Ədliyyə stadionu in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EST on Wednesday, August 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Qarabag team news

Considering overcoming a three-goal deficit, Atilar manager Gurban Gurbanov will look up to the likes of Juninho, Yassine Benzia, Patrick Andrade and Redon Xhixha to find their scoring boots since the 7-2 second-leg win over Ludogorets Razgrad in the previous round.

Qarabag possible XI: Buntic; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarquilyev; Romao, Andrade, Bayramov, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Magomedaliyev, Mammadzade, Ramazanov, Buntic, Kochalski Defenders: Silva, Mustafazada, Bayramov, Vesovic, Huseynov, Cafarquliyev, Guseynov, Medina Midfielders: Romao, Benzia, Jankovic, L. Andrade, Zoubir, Almeida, Isayev, P. Andrade Forwards: Addai, Qurbanli, Keyta, Juninho, Xhixha, Akhundzade

Dinamo Zagreb team news

Sadegh Moharrami and Arijan Ademi are sidelined through there respective injury concerns, while left-back Mauro Perkovic is a doubt on account of a hamstring strain.

With the job nearly done, Dinamo boss Sergej Zakirovic could hand Bruno Petkovic a start ahead of Sandro Kulenovic upfront.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Nevisitic; Ogiwara, Theophile-Catherine, Mmaee, Pierre-Gabriel; Misic, Pjaca, Sucic, Baturina, Hoxha; Petkovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zagorac, Filipovic, Nevistic Defenders: Ogiwara, Torrente, Bernauer, Mmaee, Oliveras, Pierre-Gabriel, Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Mikic, Perkovic, Peric Midfielders: Stojkovic, Kacavenda, Baturina, Hoxha, Sucic, Misic, Rog, Vrbancic Forwards: Petkovic, Kulenovic, Cordoba, Pjaca, Spikic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Qarabag and Dinamo Zagreb across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 20, 2024 Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Qarabag UEFA Champions League

