How to watch today's Purdue vs. Tennessee NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Tennessee Volunteers NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (32-4) will square off against the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (27-8) in the Elite Eight at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon, with a trip to the Final Four of the NCAA March Madness Tournament at stake.

Purdue are aiming to make their first Final Four appearance since 1980, having strolled to three double-digit wins in the Big Dance, including an 80-68 win over No. 5 seed Gonzaga on Friday.

Tennessee, meanwhile, survived a scare with a narrow 62-58 win against No. 7 seed Texas Tech in the second round before taking down No. 3 seed Creighton 82-75 in the Sweet 16.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Purdue Boilermakers vs. Tennessee Volunteers NCAA March Madness Elite Eight Game.

Purdue vs. Tennessee tip-off time & stadium

The Boilermakers will face off against the Volunteers on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Elite Eight match is set at 2:20 p.m. ET/ 11:20 a.m. PT.

Date Sunday, March 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:20 p.m. ET/ 11:20 a.m. PT Venue The Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch the Purdue vs. Tennessee NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Tennessee Volunteers can watch the game live on CBS. The broadcasters for the game are scheduled to be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), and Evan Washburn (reporter).

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content. Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, and then cancel before the free trial weekends without paying a penny. For students, Paramount+ will give you a 25% discount.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Team News and Key Performers

Purdue Boilermakers Team News

The Boilermakers (31-4) are led by 7ft 4in senior center Zach Edey. Last year's unanimous National Player of the Year has improved even further this season, averaging 24.5 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 2.3 blocks per game.

He led the way with 27 points (10-of-15 shooting) and 14 rebounds as Purdue got the better of a hot-shooting Gonzaga team on Friday, while sophomore guard Braden Smith added 14 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

Guards Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones also average 10.5 PPG or more this season, and could prove handy here.

Tennessee Volunteers Team News

Dalton Knecht ended up being the bargain of last year's transfer portal. After two years in junior college and two seasons at Northern Colorado, Knecht used his fifth year of eligibility to transfer to Tennessee. The SEC Player of the Year dazzled Friday's Sweet 16 win over Creighton with 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He's carried the Volunteers in a season where he's averaged 21.2 PPG.

Other Volunteers to keep an eye on during March Madness are junior guard Zakai Zeigler (11.9 PPG and 6.0 RPG), junior forward Jonas Aidoo (11.7 PPG and 7.5 RPG), and senior guard Josiah-Jordan James (8.5 PPG and 6.4 RPG).

Head-to-Head Records

The Boilermakers recorded a 71-67 win over the Vols when these teams met in the Maui Invitational back in November.