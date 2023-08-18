Pumas vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will take on Toluca in a Liga MX fixture at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Friday.

The hosts remain unbeaten after three rounds of the league but have drawn two games. The visitors have only managed to win one out of their three games so far. Pumas' last outing was a defeat at the hands of Queretaro in the Leagues Cup. Toluca's Leagues Cup outing also ended in a loss, agains Minnesota United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 11pm EDT Venue: Olimpico Universitario

The game between Pumas and Toluca will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 11pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pumas vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The Pumas vs Toluca fixture will be shown live on Vix+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

There are no fresh injury concerns at the Pumas camp and the manager will be looking to field his strongest possible lineup against Toluca.

Fans will be hoping to see forwards Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Fernández play together upfront. Club boss Antonio Mohamed said: “They can play together, but we have many offensive players in the squad. So we were testing some possibilities. Surely with the number of games we have, we will be able to see them in some starting game together."

Pumas predicted XI: Alcala, Aldrete, Magallan, Silva, Bennevendo, Salvio, Rivas, Huerta, Caicedo, Fernandez, del Prete.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Magallán, Nathan, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Ortiz Midfielders: Molina, Salvio, Gutiérrez, Rivas, Caicedo, Trigos Forwards: Dinenno, Huerta, Fernández, Del Prete

Toluca team news

Toluca is expected to enter the away game with the same starting lineup that secured their last victory, especially in defense.

Following another clean sheet, Ambriz is likely to stick with the defense, including Brian Garcia, Andres Mosquera, Valber Huerta, and Mauricio Isais, who should all retain their positions.

Toluca predicted XI: Volpi; Garcia, Mosquera, Huerta, Isais; Dominguez, Ruiz, Venegas, Araujo; Lopez, Morales

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Piñuelas, Huerta, Orrantia, Isais, García, Mosquera, Mora Midfielders: Belmonte, Domínguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Meneses, Navarro, Baeza, Gamboa, Venegas Forwards: Raul, López, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Pumas UNAM 3 - 1 Toluca Liga MX December 2022 Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Toluca Copa por Mexico September 2022 Toluca 2 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX January 2022 Pumas UNAM 5 - 0 Toluca Liga MX November 2021 Toluca 1 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

Useful links