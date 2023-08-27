Pumas vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will host Tigres in the Liga MX on Sunday at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. The hosts, who are 11th, will be looking to climb up the table whereas the visitors are unbeaten in fourth in the standings.

Pumas are heading into the fixture on the back of a 1-4 defeat against Juarez. Cesar Huerta has scored in three out of their last four games but the team has not been able to convert his goals into wins, with only one win in their last four matches.

Tigres have fared better and are the clear favourites for this fixture. They have lost only one out of their last 13 matches. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.05pm BST Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario

The game between Pumas and Tigres will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday. Kick-off is at 8.05pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pumas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Univision and TUDN in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on these platforms and the clubs' official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

There are no fresh injury concerns at the Pumas camp and the manager will be looking to field his strongest possible lineup against Toluca.

Huerta has been in good form in the final third lately and has two goals so far in the league. He is a guaranteed starter for the team and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet against Tigres.

Pumas predicted XI: Gonzalez (GK), Natan, Magallan, Aldrete, Reyes, Caicedo, Salvio, Rivas, del Prete, Huerta, Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Magallán, Nathan, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Ortiz Midfielders: Molina, Salvio, Gutiérrez, Rivas, Caicedo, Trigos Forwards: Dinenno, Huerta, Fernández, Del Prete

Tigres team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Tigres ahead of their Liga MX clash against Pumas this weekend.

Tigres forward Andre-Pierre Gignac has recovered from his injury last month and has since been in good from in the final third. He has scored four goals in his last six games for the team and will be looking to further add to his account when his team takes on Pumas on Sunday.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzman (GK), Angulo, Samir, Pizarro, Aquino, Gorriaran, Quinones, Cordova, Lainez, Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Tigres UANL 4 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX August 2022 Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX January 2022 Pumas UNAM 1 - 2 Tigres UANL Liga MX September 2021 Tigres UANL 0 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX April 2021 Pumas UNAM 0 - 0 Tigres UANL Liga MX

