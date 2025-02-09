How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news

On the back of a Concacaf Champions Cup loss to Cavalry, Pumas UNAM will welcome Mazatlan for a Liga MX clash at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.

Pumas won their previous league game as they defeated Atletico San Luis last weekend, while Mazatlan aim to return to winning ways after a 2-1 defeat against Leon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, February 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas manager Gustavo Lema is likely to revert to the lineup from the San Luis win, with Pablo Lara in goal and Ignacio Pussetto returning to lead the line.

Midfielder Leonardo Suarez remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Guillermo Martinez and Michell Rodriguez are doubts.

Mazatlan team news

With Facundo Almada suspended after being sent off against Leon, Monterrey loanee Gustavo Sanchez is likely to slot in alongside Lucas Merolla at centre-back.

Paraguayan forward Luis Amarilla is expected to spearhead the visitor's attack.

