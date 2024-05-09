This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura playoff quarter-finals at Estadio Universitario on Thursday.

Pumas defeated Pachuca 5-3 on penalties amid the play-in matches, while La Maquina made it here after finishing second on the Clausura table following a 1-0 win over Toluca.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 9, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Venue:Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, May 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Defender Nathan Silva faces a suspension following his straight red card against Pachuca, while Jose Galindo is ruled out after undergoing a knee surgery.

Rogerio Funes Mori will lead the attack.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Aldrete, Magallan, Monroy; Rivas, Caicedo; Salvio, Quispe, Huerta; Funes Mori

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alcala, Gonzalez
Defenders:Magallan, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas
Midfielders:Caicedo, Trigos, Molina, U. Rivas, Lopez, Quispe, Huerta, Suarez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez
Forwards:Martinez, Funes Mori, Avila

Cruz Azul team news

The visitors will be without the services of Gonzalo Piovi and Carlos Alonso Vargas on account of a collarbone injury and a broken foot, respectively.

Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rotondi are expected to feature upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Salcedo, Lira; Rodriguez; Huescas, Rivero, Faravelli, Candido; Antuna, Rotondi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
Forwards:Fernandez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 30, 2023Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz AzulLiga MX
October 7, 2023Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAMLiga MX
March 11, 2023Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAMLiga MX
December 16, 2022Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulCopa por Mexico
September 18, 2022Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX

