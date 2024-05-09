Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura playoff quarter-finals at Estadio Universitario on Thursday.
Pumas defeated Pachuca 5-3 on penalties amid the play-in matches, while La Maquina made it here after finishing second on the Clausura table following a 1-0 win over Toluca.
Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
|Venue:
|Olimpico Universitario
The Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, May 9, in the United States (US).
How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and DirecTV Stream.
Team news & squads
Pumas UNAM team news
Defender Nathan Silva faces a suspension following his straight red card against Pachuca, while Jose Galindo is ruled out after undergoing a knee surgery.
Rogerio Funes Mori will lead the attack.
Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Aldrete, Magallan, Monroy; Rivas, Caicedo; Salvio, Quispe, Huerta; Funes Mori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Magallan, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Caicedo, Trigos, Molina, U. Rivas, Lopez, Quispe, Huerta, Suarez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Funes Mori, Avila
Cruz Azul team news
The visitors will be without the services of Gonzalo Piovi and Carlos Alonso Vargas on account of a collarbone injury and a broken foot, respectively.
Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rotondi are expected to feature upfront.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Salcedo, Lira; Rodriguez; Huescas, Rivero, Faravelli, Candido; Antuna, Rotondi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
|Forwards:
|Fernandez, Sepulveda
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 30, 2023
|Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|October 7, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|March 11, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|December 16, 2022
|Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Copa por Mexico
|September 18, 2022
|Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX