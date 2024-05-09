Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura playoff quarter-finals at Estadio Universitario on Thursday.

Pumas defeated Pachuca 5-3 on penalties amid the play-in matches, while La Maquina made it here after finishing second on the Clausura table following a 1-0 win over Toluca.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm P T Venue: Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, May 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Defender Nathan Silva faces a suspension following his straight red card against Pachuca, while Jose Galindo is ruled out after undergoing a knee surgery.

Rogerio Funes Mori will lead the attack.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Aldrete, Magallan, Monroy; Rivas, Caicedo; Salvio, Quispe, Huerta; Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Caicedo, Trigos, Molina, U. Rivas, Lopez, Quispe, Huerta, Suarez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Martinez, Funes Mori, Avila

Cruz Azul team news

The visitors will be without the services of Gonzalo Piovi and Carlos Alonso Vargas on account of a collarbone injury and a broken foot, respectively.

Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rotondi are expected to feature upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Salcedo, Lira; Rodriguez; Huescas, Rivero, Faravelli, Candido; Antuna, Rotondi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Fernandez, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2023 Pumas UNAM 0-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX October 7, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-4 Pumas UNAM Liga MX March 11, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX December 16, 2022 Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul Copa por Mexico September 18, 2022 Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX

Useful links