How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM vs Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Clasico Capitalino hostilities will renew when Pumas UNAM welcome Club America to Estadio Olimpico Universitario for a Liga MX contest on Saturday.

There is a difference of six points between the two sides on the Clausura 2025 standings table, as the hosts aim to close the gap following a 2-1 loss at Pachuca, while Aguilas also look to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Leon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM vs Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pumas UNAM vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM vs Club America will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm PT / 10:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pumas UNAM team news

After substitute Ignacio Pussetto prevented Pachuca from registering a clean sheet last time out, Pumas boss Gustavo Lema will be looking for improvements in attack by his side.

While Leonardo Suarez and Nathan Silva remain sidelined through injuries, and with Jorge Ruvalcaba, Lisandro Magallan and Michell Rodriguez doubtful once again, there is more to be desired from winter signing Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Club America team news

As for the visitors, Igor Lichnovsky and Jonathan dos Santos will continue to remain unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

Manager Andre Jardine will be banking on Alex Zandejas to add to his tally of seven goals/assists in 2025, while is has been a slow start in front of goal for Henry Martin in the calendar year.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

