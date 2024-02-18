Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Sunday. The hosts are sixth in the standings whereas the visitors, after one win in their first six matches, are 16th.

Pumas UNAM have struggled to convert draws into three points recently. They have one win and three draws in their last four outings. They will be hoping to add another win to the bag and build momentum to climb up the standings. It should be fairly straightforward content given Pumas' recent form, as Santos Laguna have lost four out of their first six Liga MX games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club Universidad Nacional vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.05 pm ET Venue: Olimpico Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Univision and TUDN for fans in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional team news

César Huerta had picked up an injury last week and will be assessed before the game - if fit, he is expected to start. Jesus Molina (knee), Cristian Tabo (muscle), and Rogelio Funes Mori (chest) are all out for several weeks.

Goalkeeper Gil Alcala was shown a red card in the last game and will be unavailable for selection.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Paul Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will depend on Preciado for goals once again as the striker has scored three goals in five Clausura appearances. He will need support from fellow attackers such as Santiago Munoz and Duvan Vergara in the goal-scoring department.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Santos camp and the team will be looking to pick up a win to move up the standings.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Prietto, Doria, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino; Munoz, Carrillo, Gonzalez; Preciado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda, Lopez Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/09/23 Santos Laguna 2 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 15/01/23 Santos Laguna 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 21/08/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 5 Santos Laguna Liga MX 03/03/22 Santos Laguna 3 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 05/11/21 Pumas UNAM 0 - 3 Santos Laguna Liga MX

Useful links