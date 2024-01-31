Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Necaxa in the Liga MX at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday. Necaxa are unbeaten in the 2024 Clausura campaign after three rounds, whereas the hosts have lost one out of the three games they have played so far.

Both teams have managed to win two games. Pumas UNAM beat Juarez in their campaign opener and then registered a strong win over Pachuca in their most recent outing. Necaxa beat their first two opponents - Atlas and Puebla - but were held to a goalless draw by America in the last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Olimpico Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Defensive midfielder Jesus Molina (knee) is the only player sidelined through injury for the hosts against Necaxa.

The hosts will bank on forward Eduardo Salvia to produce the goods in the final third as he is the player to watch out for with three goals to his name already.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Magallan, Galindo, Aldrete; Trigos, Rivas; Salvio, del Prete, Huerta; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, del Prete, Caicedo, Meritão, Trigos, Molina, Rivas, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó

Necaxa team news

Necaxa is likely to be without just one player for the upcoming game against Pumas UNAM. Alex Alvarez has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Heriberto Jurado already has two assists to his name and will be looking to add to that tally in the mid-week fixture.

Necaxa predicted XI: Necaxa predicted XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Jurado, Gonzalez; Mendez, Monreal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade. Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 28/10/23 Liga MX Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM 16/02/23 Liga MX Necaxa 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM 21/12/22 Copa MX Pumas UNAM 0 - 0 Necaxa 17/07/22 Liga MX Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Necaxa 20/03/22 Liga MX Pumas UNAM 1 - 3 Necaxa

