This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Zendejas Club America 2024Getty Images
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Cuahutehmoc
team-logo
watch on vix
GOAL

Puebla vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXCF AmericaPuebla vs CF AmericaPuebla

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will take on Club America in the Liga MX at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday. It will be a contest between the current Clausura leaders and the team at the bottom of the standings.

Club America are leading the standings, having lost just two out of their 16 matches. Puebla, on the other hand, hav one victory and five points in the bag. It will be a monumental challenge for the visitors to get anything out of this contest.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs CF America kick-off time

Date:April 26, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET
Venue:Cuahutehmoc Stadium

The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller and Daniel Alvarez remain sidelined for this fixture due to injuries. Puebla have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against the league leaders.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
Defenders:Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
Midfielders:Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Gonzalez
Forwards:Martinez, Barragan, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

CF America team news

Brian Rodriguez's red card in the 2-1 league loss against Pumas UNAM means that he will have to sit this one out and serve his suspension.

Henry Martin would be expected to lead the attack, with Alejandro Zendejas also likely to be involved in creating chances and scoring in the final third.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Zendejas; Martin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Lainez, Zendejas
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/07/23América 3 - 0 PueblaLiga MX
22/01/23América 2 - 2 PueblaLiga MX
16/10/22América 5 - 1 PueblaLiga MX
13/10/22Puebla 1 - 6 AméricaLiga MX
01/10/22Puebla 1 - 2 AméricaLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement