Puebla vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Puebla will take on Club America in the Liga MX at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday. It will be a contest between the current Clausura leaders and the team at the bottom of the standings.
Club America are leading the standings, having lost just two out of their 16 matches. Puebla, on the other hand, hav one victory and five points in the bag. It will be a monumental challenge for the visitors to get anything out of this contest.
Puebla vs CF America kick-off time
|Date:
|April 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Cuahutehmoc Stadium
The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Puebla vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Facundo Waller and Daniel Alvarez remain sidelined for this fixture due to injuries. Puebla have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against the league leaders.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
CF America team news
Brian Rodriguez's red card in the 2-1 league loss against Pumas UNAM means that he will have to sit this one out and serve his suspension.
Henry Martin would be expected to lead the attack, with Alejandro Zendejas also likely to be involved in creating chances and scoring in the final third.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Zendejas; Martin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Lainez, Zendejas
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/07/23
|América 3 - 0 Puebla
|Liga MX
|22/01/23
|América 2 - 2 Puebla
|Liga MX
|16/10/22
|América 5 - 1 Puebla
|Liga MX
|13/10/22
|Puebla 1 - 6 América
|Liga MX
|01/10/22
|Puebla 1 - 2 América
|Liga MX