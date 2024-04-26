Puebla vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will take on Club America in the Liga MX at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday. It will be a contest between the current Clausura leaders and the team at the bottom of the standings.

Club America are leading the standings, having lost just two out of their 16 matches. Puebla, on the other hand, hav one victory and five points in the bag. It will be a monumental challenge for the visitors to get anything out of this contest.

Puebla vs CF America kick-off time

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Cuahutehmoc Stadium

The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Facundo Waller and Daniel Alvarez remain sidelined for this fixture due to injuries. Puebla have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their big game against the league leaders.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

CF America team news

Brian Rodriguez's red card in the 2-1 league loss against Pumas UNAM means that he will have to sit this one out and serve his suspension.

Henry Martin would be expected to lead the attack, with Alejandro Zendejas also likely to be involved in creating chances and scoring in the final third.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Sanchez, Zendejas; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/07/23 América 3 - 0 Puebla Liga MX 22/01/23 América 2 - 2 Puebla Liga MX 16/10/22 América 5 - 1 Puebla Liga MX 13/10/22 Puebla 1 - 6 América Liga MX 01/10/22 Puebla 1 - 2 América Liga MX

