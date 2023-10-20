Puebla vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will welcome Chivas to the Cuauhtemoc Stadium for a Liga MX clash on Friday.

After a poor run of one win in six league games, Puebla have managed to record two wins in their last three games. They will be hoping this is the start of a comeback as they are currently struggling in the 13th spot in the table.

Chivas had a bad run of their own recently when they went six games without a win. They put an end to that run with a 4-1 win over Atlas in their most recent league outing, a game in which Ricardo Marin scored a brace.

Puebla vs Chivas kick-off time

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm EDT Venue: Cuauhtemoc Stadium

The game between Puebla and Chivas will be played at the Cuauhtemo Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 11 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Vix in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts ahead of their Liga MX clash against Chivas and they could stick with the same XI that beat Necaxa.

Centre-forward Guillermo Martinez will be relied upon to provide the goods in the final third for Puebla. He is the team's top scorer in. the league, with five goals to his name. Bryan Angulo is also another one to watch out for, as he has managed four assists.

Puebla possible XI: Rodriguez; Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, Diaz, De Buen, Alvarez; Martinez, Barragan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Waller, Zavala Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Chivas team news

Ricardo Marin, who scored a brace in the last outing, is having his best tournament as a goal scorer in the top division, and this demonstrates the significance of the confidence that head coach Veljko Paunovic has shown in him since joining the team.

He will be the main threat in the final third once again and with the team not reporting any fresh injuries, fans can expect a strong lineup.

Predicted Chivas XI: Jiminez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Chiquete; Gonzalez, Beltran; Alvarado, Guzman, Vega; Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jiminez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Chiquete, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz Forwards: Vega, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Puebla 1 - 0 Chivas Liga MX October 2022 Puebla 1 - 1 (P) Chivas Liga MX September 2022 Chivas 1 - 0 Puebla Liga MX February 2022 Chivas 2 - 3 Puebla Liga MX November 2021 Puebla 2 - 2 (P) Chivas Liga MX

