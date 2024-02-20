PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV are all set to welcome Borussia Dortmund to Philips Stadion for a Champions League round of 16 first leg encounter on Tuesday.

The Eredivisie leaders finished second to Arsenal in Group B after playing out a goalless draw with the Gunners in the final group game, while the German outfit topped Group F despite being held to a goalless draw by PSG.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Philips Stadion

The UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, UniMas, TUDN and ViX+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

Richard Ledezma has returned from his loan deal with New York City and PSV boss Peter Bosz included the midfielder in the club's Champions League squad.

Southampton loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap is a doubt on account of a shoulder problem, while Guus Til is out injured.

As such, Jerdy Schouten will continue to deputise for Til in the middle, with captain Luuk de Jong leading the line of attack.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest; Saibari, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, Land, Tillman, Babadi, Ledezma Forwards: Lang, Pepi, De Jong, Bakayoko, Lozano

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic will welcome January signings Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen in his UCL squad

Ramy Bensebaini will miss out on account of illness, while Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha sidelined through injuries.

Haller's absense will push Niclas Fullkrug in attack, with support from Sancho, Julian Brandt and Marco Reus.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2017 PSV 1-4 Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly October 22, 2002 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSV UEFA Champions League October 2, 2002 PSV 1-3 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

