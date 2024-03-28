PSG Women vs Hacken Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between PSG and Hacken, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hacken Women will be at the Parc des Princes to take on PSG Women in the second leg of their quarter-final tie in a scintillating UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday.

Hacken lost the first leg 1-2 and will be hoping to bounce back with a solid performance and a win to progress further in the competition. They are heading into this leg on the back of a 7-2 win over Kristianstad. PSG are unbeaten since November 2023 and will head into this tie as the firm favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Hacken kick-off time

Date: March 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

Hacken Women and PSG women will square off at the Parc des Princes on March 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4 pm ET in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Hacken online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Hacken Women and PSG Women will be available to stream on DAZN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hacken FF team news

Danish forward Stine Larsen, Tanzanian winger Aisha Masaka and Swedish midfielder Alexandra Larsson are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Elma Junttila Nelhage has recovered from her injury and could feature in this fixture.

BK Hacken Women predicted XI: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Bergstrom, Sorensen; Anvegard, Nilden, Kafaji; Larisey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falk, Geurts, Jansson Defenders: Luik, Rybrink, Sandberg, Lowing, Nelhage Midfielders: Grant, Curmark, Csiki, Wijk, Sorensen, Kosola Forwards: Jensen, Bah, Kafaji, Larisey, Nilden, Schroder, Bergstrom, Anvegard

PSG team news

PSG will be without defender Paulina Dudek and French midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois as they are recovering from injuries.

PSG will bank on Tabitha Chawinga to come up with goals again after finding the net in the first leg. She has scored eight goals in the last seven games and will be confident ahead of the crucial second leg.

Paris Saint Germain Women predicted XI: Picaud; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Vangsgaard, Geyoro, Baltimore, Groenen, Karchaoui; Chawinga, Katoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Szperkowska Defenders: De Almeida, Karchaoui, Gaetino, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt Midfielders: Geyora, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Albert, Folquet, Ebayilin Forwards: Katoto, Bachmann, Van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Sept 2022 Hacken Women 0-2 PSG Women UEFA Women's Champions League 22 Sept 2022 PSG Women 2-1 Hacken W UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links