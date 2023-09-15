PSG vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will host Nice in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Luis Enrique's team has managed to win two league games in a row after a lacklustre start to the season and will want to climb to the top of the table as soon as possible.

After four matches, the hosts are second in the standings, behind Monaco. Their opponents, Nice are further behind in the table but managed to win their first game of the season after three back-to-back draws. But going up against the defending champions will be an extremely difficult challenge.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Nice kick-off time

Date: September 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Nice will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Luis Enrique was facing a concern regarding Kylian Mbappe, who missed France's loss to Germany due to a knee issue. However, he seems to have recovered in time to at least be part of the squad.

Several other players are dealing with injuries: Lee Kang-in, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Rico, and Alexandre Letellier are currently sidelined.

Furthermore, Marco Asensio, who has had a strong start to his Ligue 1 campaign, suffered a muscular problem during Spain's recent game against Georgia and could be sidelined for a few weeks.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour, Draxler Forwards: Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola

Nice team news

Nice had to cope with the injury loss of their regular left-back Melvin Bard, who was forced off the field 13 minutes before the end of their victory over Strasbourg.

In addition to Bard, midfielder Khephren Thuram, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Antoine Mendy are undergoing treatment.

Southampton loanee Romain Perraud could make his first Ligue 1 start since May 2021, which interestingly also happened against PSG.

Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Atal, Todibo, Dante, Perraud; Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Sanson; Laborde, Moffi, Diop.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bułka, Boulhendi Defenders: Dante, Todibo, Perraud, Atal, Lotomba, Louchet, Amraoui, Doumbouya Midfielders: Rosario, Sanson, Beka Beka, Boudaoui, Belahyane, Ndayishimiye Forwards: Boga, Moffi, Diop, Bouanani, Laborde, Guessand, Balde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Nice 0 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 October 2022 PSG 2 - 1 Nice Ligue 1 March 2022 Nice 1 - 0 PSG Ligue 1 February 2022 PSG 0 - 0 P Nice Coupe de France December 2021 PSG 0 - 0 Nice Ligue 1

Useful links