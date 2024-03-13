PSG vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coupe de France match between PSG and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news

PSG will take on Nice in the quarter-final of the Coupe de France at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG haven't lost a game since their Champions League defeat at the hands of AC Milan back in November 2023. However, they have just one win in their last four matches so they will be wary of complacency in the Cup tie.

Nice have struggled to pick up good results recently, and are winless in their last five fixtures. To make matters worse, they have lost four out of those five matches. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Nice kick-off time

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.10 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The match will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, and Fox Deportes in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, after being benched during the weekend, is poised to reclaim his spot in the lineup given the significance of this fixture. He has six goals in three Coupe de France matches this season.

Head coach Luis Enrique made a change in goal for the draw against Reims, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to return to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, and Presnel Kimpembe remain sidelined for this tie.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Nice team news

Nice will miss the services of Sofiane Diop and Valentin Rosier due to injuries. However, Morgan Sanson made a return to the squad, featuring for 20 minutes off the bench in their last outing after recovering from a minor knee issue.

The team will also have Youssouf Ndayishimiye back in contention after the midfielder served a suspension in the defeat to Montpellier.

Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Rosario, Todibo, Dante; Lotomba, Boudaoui, Thuram, Bard; Laborde, Moffi, Boga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bulka, Dupe, Boulhendi Defenders: Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Bard, Perraud, Lotomba, Mendy Midfielders: Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Beka Beka, Thuram, Boudaoui, Louchet, Traore, Boga Forwards: Claude-Maurice, Laborde, Guessand, Cho, Balde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 PSG 2 - 3 Nice Ligue 1 09/04/23 Nice 0 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 02/10/22 PSG 2 - 1 Nice Ligue 1 06/03/22 Nice 1 - 0 PSG Ligue 1 01/02/22 PSG 0 - 0 Nice Coupe de France

