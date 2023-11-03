PSG vs Montpellier: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Ligue 1 game today

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Montpellier, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Montpellier in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes on Friday. The defending champions are second in the standings with 21 points from 10 matches and will be looking to overtake current leaders Nice who have 22 points.

PSG have bounced back from their defeat to Newcastle in the Champions League with four wins in a row. They have scored three goals in each of those four matches and will be looking to further extend their run against Montpellier.

Montpellier will hope to take confidence from their last outing, which was a 3-0 win over Toulouse. However, it will still be a monumental challenge for them to take on PSG away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Montpellier kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Montpellier will be played at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Kick-off is at 4 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Montpellier online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Marquinhos, who missed the last game due to a groin injury, might return to the lineup this weekend. However, several key players are unavailable for PSG.

Nuno Mendes is dealing with a hamstring issue, Marco Asensio, Sergio Rico, Presnel Kimpembe, and Keylor Navas are all unavailable. Layvin Kurzawa missed the last game due to illness.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Lee, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike

Montpellier team news

Montpellier's Joris Chotard had to be substituted in the win over Toulouse due to muscular pain, but he has trained normally and is expected to play.

Defender Maxime Esteve is likely to recover from calf cramps that hindered him in the previous game, and there's a chance that Becir Omeragic, who had a foot injury, may return to the squad.

Arnaud Nordin is the only confirmed absentee for Montpellier due to a hamstring issue when they face PSG.

Montpellier predicted XI: Lecomte; Sacko, Kouyate, Esteve, Sylla; Chotard, Ferri; Al-Tamari, Savanier, Fayad; Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dizdarević, Bertaud, Lecomte Defenders: Sylla, Kouyaté, Jullien, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Omeragić, Tchato, Sacko Midfielders: Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards: Adams, Al-Taamari, Khazri, Guermouche, Yeboah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 02, 2023 Montpellier 1 - 3 PSG Ligue 1 August 14, 2022 PSG 5 - 2 Montpellier Ligue 1 May 15, 2022 Montpellier 0 - 4 PSG Ligue 1 September 26, 2021 PSG 2 - 0 Montpellier Ligue 1 May 13, 2021 Montpellier 2 - 2 PSG (Penalties) Coupe de France

Useful links