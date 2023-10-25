PSG vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be after the top spot in Group F of the Champions League when they host AC Milan on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

PSG beat Borussia Dortmund in their group opener but were then beaten by Newcastle United in their most recent continental clash. AC Milan drew their first two matches and are chasing their first win. The Italian team's six-game unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in their most recent outing, a defeat at the hands of Juventus in Serie A.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Milan kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Milan will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, fuboTV and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

In preparation for their match against Milan, PSG will welcome back four players - Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa, and Randal Kolo Muani. They were suspended for the previous game.

Unfortunately, PSG will be without the services of Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes who are injured. Marco Asensio's foot injury makes his participation uncertain.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele, Hakimi Midfielders: Muani, Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola, Dembele

Milan team news

Milan will have to deal with the absence of Marco Sportiello, Samu Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and the long-term absentee Ismael Bennacer.

However, they will have their first-choice goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, back after serving a Serie A suspension. Despite a goalless outing on Sunday, Milan is likely to field their preferred attacking trio of Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, and Christian Pulisic in the final third

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante, Maignan Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 04, 2012 AC Milan 1 - 0 PSG Friendly February 20, 2001 PSG 1 - 1 AC Milan Champions League February 14, 2001 AC Milan 1 - 1 PSG Champions League

