Preston vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Millwall to Deepdale for Saturday's Championship contest.

After suffering a 4-2 defeat at Ipswich Town, Ryan Lowe's lost their last three league outings amid a four-game winless run.

While the currently third-placed hosts have a bunch of teams breathing down their neck, mid-table Millwall will want to move towards the top half of the table. The Lions are led by interim manager Adam Barrett after Gary Rowett parted ways following the 2-2 draw against Hull City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Deepdale

The EFL Championship match between Preston North End and Millwall will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on October 21 in the United States (US).

How to watch Preston vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Lowe will be counting on Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough to return from their knocks ahead of the international break, but Ali McCann is ruled out for Millwall's visit.

The likes of Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Liam Millar will be hoping to make it back into the XI, while Will Keane is likely to replace Milutin Osmajic as the center-forward here.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Bauer, Lindsay, Cunningham; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Millar; Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen; Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Mawene, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary Midfielders: Whiteman, Browne, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar

Millwall team news

Barrett may not look to make drastic changes to the Millwall XI from the side that drew against Hull City, although Brooke Norton-Cuffy can come in for Danny McNamara at right-back, while having to pick between midfielders George Saville and Allan Campbell.

On account of Kevin Nisbet suffering a knock, Tom Bradshaw should start up front.

Millwall possible XI: Bialkowski; Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Cooper, Bryan; Leonard, De Norre; Campbell, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Norton-Cuffy, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Flemming, Honeyman, Esse, Longman Forwards: Bradshaw, Emakhu, Watmore

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 15, 2023 Millwall 2-0 Preston North End Championship Nov 12, 2022 Preston North End 2-4 Millwall Championship Apr 15, 2022 Preston North End 1-1 Millwall Championship Feb 1, 2022 Millwall 0-0 Preston North End Championship Mar 2, 2021 Millwall 2-1 Preston North End Championship

Useful links