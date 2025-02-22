How to watch Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils, including how to watch and team news.

The Nashville Predators are scheduled to battle with the New Jersey Devils to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

New Jersey is fourth in the league with an excellent 27.5% power play victory rate, while Nashville ranks 16th with 21.4%.

The Predators have a solid penalty kill of 80.9% (11th), and the Devils have a superior penalty kill of 84.2% (3rd), resulting in a difficult group to capitalize against.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators will square off against the New Jersey Devils in an exciting NHL game on February 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date February 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Nashville Predators vs New Jersey Devils team news

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has recorded four shutouts this season, but his record is 11-23-6, 2.95 GAA, and .899 SV%.

Justus Annunen has a record of 13-7-0, .890 SV%, and no shutouts.

Filip Forsberg has 53 points, 21 goals, and 32 assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeremy Lauzon Lower body injury Out Mark Jankowski Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Jake Allen has been gaining a 9-11-1 mark, a 2.56 GAA, and a .912 SV%, including four shutouts.

Jack Hughes has scored 65 points, 24 goals, and 41 assists.

Nico Hischier has achieved 24 goals, and 19 assists, with an average ice duration of 20:21.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jacob Markstrom Lower body injury Out Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out

Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

The Predators and the Devils have a fairly balanced recent head-to-head record; the Predators have won three of their past five encounters, while the Devils have won their most recent meeting by a resounding 5-2 margin on November 26, 2024. New Jersey's potent power play (27.5%, fourth in the league) might be a decisive element, particularly when facing an inconsistent Predators squad. Goaltending may also be a factor because, despite both players having erratic seasons, Juuse Saros contains a higher save % and more shutouts compared to Justus Annunen. Nashville mainly depends on Filip Forsberg's 53 points, while the Devils have the offensive strength with Jack Hughes (65 points) as well as Nico Hischier (24 goals). The Devils may have the advantage because of their recent success and special teams edge, but Nashville could maintain a close game if Saros performs well.

Date Results Nov 26, 2024 Devils 5-2 Predators Apr 08, 2024 Predators 3-2 Devils Feb 14, 2024 Devils 4-2 Predators Jan 27, 2023 Predators 6-4 Devils Dec 02, 2022 Predators 4-3 Devils

