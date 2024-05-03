How to watch today's Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks.

The second-seeded Vancouver Canucks are on the road as they play Game 6 of their best-of-seven NHL Playoffs First Round series with the seventh-seeded Nashville Predators in the Music City on Friday night.

The Predators found themselves in trouble heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night. They split the first two games on the road but lost back-to-back games at home to be on the brink of elimination.

However, they showed incredible resilience to bounce back under pressure, keeping their season alive with a 2-1 Game 5 victory, narrowing their deficit in the best-of-seven matchup to 3-2.

Will Nashville send things back to Vancouver for the final Game 7 or can the Canucks close things out here?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, May 3, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee, USA

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 6 between Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Friday, May 3, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024.

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TNT/ truTV. Local fans can tune in to TVA Sports (TVA), BSSO (Bally Sports South) and SportsNet (SN) to watch the game.

Fans without access to the aforementioned channel can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks Team News & Key Leaders

Nashville Predators

Defensemen Spencer Stastney (upper body) and Roman Josi (illness) have both been listed as questionable on the Predators' injury report.

Filip Forsberg, who led the team in points during the regular season with 48 goals and 46 assists, has two goals and four assists so far in the series. Roman Josi has three points in the series, with a goal and two assists, while Gustav Nyquist has added four points in the series so far, with a goal and three assists. Meanwhile, in-season recruit Jason Zucker has been decent with a goal and two assists in the playoffs so far.

Jusse Saros is expected to be back in goal for this one after putting up a solid game in game five of the series, stopping 19 of 20 shots, taking the win.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks had the bad luck of losing one of the league's top goalies for the playoffs in Thatcher Demko due to a knee injury picked up in Game 1. Defenseman Tucker Poolman is out with a head injury.

The goaltender situation in Vancouver remains uncertain, but it's expected Arturs Silovs will enter the crease on Friday. Casey DeSmith was healthy for Game 5, but he remained the backup. In any case, both goalies have performed admirably. Silovs saved 20 of 22 shots in Game 5, but the Canucks fell 2-1. Two games prior, DeSmith saved 29 of 30 shots for a.967 save percentage in a 2-1 victory.

JT Miller has been in fine form in the playoffs with a goal and five assists, good for six points. Brock Boeser has four goals and an assist in the postseason. Quinn Hughes has contributed five assists so far this playoff season.

However, Elias Pettersson has been out of form in the playoffs. He has just two assists and no goals. Pettersson had 34 goals and 55 assists during the regular season, so the ongoing slump is concerning.

Head-to-Head Record

Vancouver swept the three-game season series against Nashville, outscoring them 13-6. These teams have only met once before in the postseason, with the Canucks winning 4-2 in the 2011 Western Conference semifinals. This gives Vancouver a 7-4 head-to-head edge in playoff victories.