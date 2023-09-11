Portugal vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Portugal and Luxembourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be looking to do the double over Luxembourg in Group J of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when the two nations clash at Estadio Algarve in Almancil on Monday.

Given their perfect record intact with 15 points after five games, Roberto Martinez's side will be looking to cement their spot atop the group, although it did take a couple of solitary-goal wins over Iceland and Slovakia of late.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg's resurgence with three straight wins in the qualifiers would not have the hosts take this match lightly. A 3-1 victory over Iceland sees Luc Holtz's men level on points (10) with second-placed Slovakia in the group after five games, but it had all started with a 6-0 loss to Portugal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Luxembourg kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Algarve

The match between Portugal and Luxembourg will be played at the Estadio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on FS2, fuboTV and ViX+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a yellow card in Portugal's 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday, meaning he's suspended for Monday's match against Luxembourg.

As such, Martinez is likely to have Goncalo Ramos lead the line of attack, alongside Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao.

And be the case, it was Bruno Fernandes who saved the day when Ronaldo flopped in Portugal's Euro qualifying win over Slovakia.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, A. Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ramos, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Gomes, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, Otavio, Vitinha, Neves Forwards: Ramos, B. Silva, Felix, Horta, Leao, Neto, Jota

Luxembourg team news

With no fresh injury concerns, Danel Sinani should once again start in an offensive role in midfield, with Alessio Curci featuring upfront.

It will be Yvandro Borges Sanches on the left flank, while Spartak Moscow midfielder Christopher Martins eyes his 61st cap for his country.

Luxembourg possible XI: Moris; M. Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot, Pinto; Sinani, Barreiro, C. Martins, Olesen, Sanches; Curci.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moris, Schon, Cardoso Defenders: Chanot, Mahmutovic, Gerson, Carlson, Korac, Dzogovic, Pinto, Jans, M. Martins, Ikene Midfielders: Bohnert, C. Martins, Barreiro, Olesen, Rupil, S. Thill Forwards: Curci, Sanches, Dardari, Sinani, V. Thill, Elshan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 26, 2023 Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal Euro Qualifiers Oct 12, 2021 Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Mar 30, 2021 Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Nov 17, 2019 Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal Euro Qualifiers Oct 11, 2019 Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg Euro Qualifiers

