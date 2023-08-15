This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portsmouth vs Exeter City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
League One
team-logo
Fratton Park
team-logo
Marlon Pack PortsmouthGetty Images
League OnePortsmouthPortsmouth vs Exeter CityExeter City

How to watch the League One match between Portsmouth and Exeter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth and Exeter will face off against each other in a League One fixture that will be played on Tuesday at Fratton Park. Both teams are are unbeaten after two rounds of games and will be looking to keep it that way.

Portsmouth will be looking to make it three wins in a row, in all competitions, after managing to beat both Forest Green Rovers in the League Cup and Leyton Orient in the league. They have scored seven goals in their last two fixtures, which should give them enough confidence to continue their good run.

Exeter started their season well, with back-to-back wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Crawley Town but then were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool. They will want to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portsmouth vs Exeter kick-off time

Date:August 15, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm EDT
Venue:Fratton Park

The game between Portsmouth and Exeter City will be played at the Fratton Park on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Exeter online - TV channels & live streams

The Portsmouth vs Exeter City fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth team news

In terms of team news, the selection challenge for John Mousinho has intensified, as Tom Lowery stands as the only senior player currently out of action.

Mousinho said: "Tom's going in to see the specialist on Tuesday, so we'll have a bit more news on him after that."

He has also shared positive news, noting that Paddy Lane is back in contention for selection after making a return to training.

Portsmouth predicted XI: Norris; Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Morrell, Pack; Whyte, Saydee, Scully; Bishop

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Norris, Oluwayemi, Schofield, Steward
Defenders:Swanson, Towler, Poole, Ogilvie, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Sparkes, Vincent, Hume
Midfielders:Pack, Robertson, Stevenson, Morrell, Devlin, Jewitt-White
Forwards:Bishop, Scully, Whyte, Saydee, Yengi, Kamara, Lane

Exeter team news

Harry Kite continues to be sidelined due to injury, but apart from that, Exeter boasts a full squad for selection.

Facing the fourth game in a tight schedule of five matches in 14 days, manager Gary Caldwell may consider making changes to rejuvenate the team for the upcoming clash with Pompey.

Exeter predicted XI: Sinisalo; Sweeney, Aimson, Hartridge; Rankine, Trevitt, Carroll, Mitchell; Cole; Aitchison, Nombe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sinisalo, Lee, Woods
Defenders:Jules, Aimson, Hartridge, Sweeney, Harper, King, Edgecombe, Diabate, James
Midfielders:Carroll, Mitchell, Trevitt, Cole, Rankine, Taylor, Billington, O'Connor, Beardmore, Borges, Richards
Forwards:Nombe, Scott, Cox, Aitchison

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2023Portsmouth 2 - 0 Exeter CityLeague One
December 2022Exeter City 0 - 0 PortsmouthLeague One
January 2022Exeter City 2 - 3 PortsmouthEFL Trophy
February 2020Portsmouth 3 - 2 Exeter CityEFL Trophy
January 2017Portsmouth 0 - 1 Exeter CityLeague Two

