Porto vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Porto vs Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will hope to make it two wins in a row in their Champions League group with an away victory over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

The Spanish hosts are unbeaten this season and have won all their games bar two across all competitions. Star striker Robert Lewandowski is expectedly their leading goalscorer in the league with five goals to his name and his scoring prowess will be handy against the Portuguese side who are unbeaten at their home ground since February earlier this year. Porto, however, are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Benfica in their most recent league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Porto vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Estadio do Dragao

The game between Barcelona and Porto will be played at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for the fans in the US.

How to watch Porto vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona had to make an early substitution in their recent league match against Sevilla. Raphinha was forced off due to a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are also currently dealing with injuries. Raphinha's absence might provide an opportunity for Lamine Yamal, who made his debut against Antwerp and is the second-youngest debutants in Champions League history, after Youssoufa Moukoko.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Martínez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, de Jong, Gündogan, Casadó, López Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Félix, Yamal

Porto team news

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao will be concerned about the fitness of their 40-year-old captain Pepe for the upcoming match. Pepe missed the recent game against Benfica due to a muscular issue, and his availability against Barcelona is uncertain. In the match against Benfica, Fabio Cardoso had to step in for Pepe but was shown a red card in the 19th minute.

Porto is dealing with other injury issues as well. Ivan Marcano is out for an extended period due to a cruciate ligament injury. Cardoso could step in as he is only suspended domestically. Evanilson, Gabriel Veron and Zaidu Sanusi are also nursing injuries.

Porto predicted XI: Costa; Mario, Cardoso, Carmo, Wendell; Eustaquio, Varela; Franco, Jaime, Galeno; Taremi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa Defenders: Cardoso, Pepe, Carmo, Marcano, Sanusi, Sánchez Midfielders: Eustáquio, Grujić, González, Jaime, Franco, Varela, Mário, Baró, Folha Forwards: Taremi, Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, Loader, Navarro, Martínez, Evanilson, Borges

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2011 Barcelona 2-0 Porto Super Cup

